$1K retention incentive bonus approved

All Burke County Public Schools employees are in line for a $1,000 bonus if they remain employed by the school system through the 2021-22 school year.
At its daylong annual retreat, this year held at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in downtown Morganton on Tuesday, the Burke County Board of Education voted 5-0 to approve a COVID-19 retention incentive plan with chairman Buddy Armour and member Sam Wilkinson absent.
To be eligible for the bonus, school system staffers must be employed with the school system by June 30 of this year and continue their employment throughout next school year. Workers must be employed for at least 10 hours per week and be employed at the time of the retention award payout. That payout date is scheduled for September in advance of most of the school year.
The bonus is calculated based on $100 per month for the 10-month student calendar. The award is based on the premise that active employment will be maintained at least throughout the 2021-22 10-month school year. Substitute teachers are not eligible for the bonus.
If employment ends during the 2021-22 school year for any reason, the prorated overpayment portion of the award will be deducted from the employee’s final paycheck.
Virtual Academy
The board went over details for its Burke Virtual Academy for the 2021-22 school year after its debut this year was integral to making it through the COVID-19-afflicted schedule.
Next year, the virtual academy will have 165 elementary students, 94 middle grades students and 175 high school students. Kindergarten through second grade will have four teachers and grades 3-5 will have five teachers, all housed at Glen Alpine Elementary School for 2021-22. Grades 6-8 will have five teachers, all housed at Liberty Middle School. Live group instruction will take place via Zoom and other work will be done individually off-camera for elementary and middle.
High school will be different, with 44 sections offered by current high school teachers with one or more of the teachers’ sections being 100% virtual. High school teachers will instruct from their base school, with most instruction and assignments done off-camera. Teachers will be assigned one day per week for live student instruction via Zoom.
The board also discussed the possibility of offering more upper-level and advanced placement high school courses in a virtual academy setting moving forward.
The teacher-to-student ratio for virtual academy will follow N.C. Department of Public Instruction guidance of 1-to-21 for kindergarten through third grade and class sizes consistent with their face-to-face classroom counterparts for grades 4-12.
Student device fees
By a 4-1 vote, with Wendi Craven going against the measure, the board decided to structure its 2021-22 student laptop usage fees as $25 for families with one student and $50 for families with two or more students, capping the tiers there. This year’s fee structure was $25 for families with one student, $35 for families with two students and a cap of $50 for families with three or more.
Finance Officer Keith Lawson and Chief Information Officer Melanie Honeycutt introduced a plan for a tiered structure that started at $20 and increased incrementally up to $180 for families with nine students — with plans for financial assistance for larger families — with hopes of building cash reserves to make the program more sustainable into the future, but the board opted against the plan due to worries of burdening families in a recovering economy.
The board hopes to offset the costs this year with COVID-19 relief dollars while keeping the possibility of a tiered structure open in the future to build up those reserve funds.
Day care changes
The school board voted 5-0 to authorize the system to enter into a memorandum of understanding with YMCA of Catawba Valley to provide day care services for local schools in the future. The board first broached the topic last month when it became apparent that a raised minimum wage for all state employees would make its in-house day care program financially nonviable.
“We feel that this would be a good, seamless transition for us to get out of the day care business,” Mike Swan, interim superintendent, told the board. “We lose money every year with day care. We’re still going to be able to provide great services to our families through YMCA.”
Under the plan presented by YMCA last month, the organization would use its already-established business model and financial assistance plan in the school system’s currently used facilities.
Lawson told the board YMCA has a 23-month rollout timeline to provide the system day care.
Properties for sale
The board voted 5-0 to enter into contracts for its former Morganton Junior High School and Rutherford College Elementary School properties. The junior high's College Street property ($1.38 million tax value, $1.4 million list price) has received its only offer from Courthouse Properties (known for building luxury apartments) for $750,000 with a six-month examination/upset bid period (and no plans for demolition) while the elementary school property ($1.91 million tax value, $1.5 million list price) has received its only offer from Burke Development Inc. for $300,000 with a nine-month examination/upset bid period with no demolition allowance dollars.
The former Chesterfield Elementary School property ($4.28 million tax value, $1.9 million list price) has not received any interest thus far.
Vaccine availability
The board gave the go-ahead to Swan and his central office staff to explore offering the COVID-19 vaccine to students now that Pfizer’s shot is approved for children 12 and older.
“I’ve had several (students) ask me when it’s going to be available,” he told the board.
Swan said BCPS will work with the local hospitals to acquire doses, adding that students and families would have to commit to students receiving both doses. Swan also said BCPS has been in touch with Greenway Public Transportation to offer students rides to their vaccine if they need one. COVID relief funds could be used to help cover some of those costs, Swan said.
The board also discussed or acted on these other topics at Tuesday’s retreat meeting:
- A resolution to close the 2020-21 fiscal year, passed by a 5-0 vote.
- Its summer learning and enrichment programs, set for 26-hour slots over a six-week period.
- A sale of its three retired mobile pre-K buses to Burke County Smart Start for just $10 apiece, approved by a 5-0 vote.
- Possible changes to its transfer policy amid concern of transfers being used for athletic purposes.
- Ways to spend federal and other dollars available, including possible athletic track replacements for Draughn and Patton high schools, similar to repairs recently done at East Burke and Freedom high schools for a total around $800,000.
- The school system's leadership chain of command structure, which was fully examined.