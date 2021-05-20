$1K retention incentive bonus approved

Next year, the virtual academy will have 165 elementary students, 94 middle grades students and 175 high school students. Kindergarten through second grade will have four teachers and grades 3-5 will have five teachers, all housed at Glen Alpine Elementary School for 2021-22. Grades 6-8 will have five teachers, all housed at Liberty Middle School. Live group instruction will take place via Zoom and other work will be done individually off-camera for elementary and middle.

High school will be different, with 44 sections offered by current high school teachers with one or more of the teachers’ sections being 100% virtual. High school teachers will instruct from their base school, with most instruction and assignments done off-camera. Teachers will be assigned one day per week for live student instruction via Zoom.

The board also discussed the possibility of offering more upper-level and advanced placement high school courses in a virtual academy setting moving forward.

The teacher-to-student ratio for virtual academy will follow N.C. Department of Public Instruction guidance of 1-to-21 for kindergarten through third grade and class sizes consistent with their face-to-face classroom counterparts for grades 4-12.

Student device fees