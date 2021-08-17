2.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Morganton area

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook Morganton and surrounding areas Tuesday morning.

The earthquake, which hit about 6 kilometers north of Morganton, struck around 9:19 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A map on the USGS website that logs reports from residents who felt the earthquake showed it was felt by people in Lenoir, Hickory and even some near Boone.

The USGS said on its website that smaller magnitude earthquakes are felt once or twice a year in the inland Carolinas.

Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said no reports of damage had come into the city about 30 minutes after the earthquake.

More information will be published as it becomes available.