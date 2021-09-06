2 Burke County commissioners to take key leadership seats on association

A Burke County commissioner was recently sworn into a leadership position on the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners and received an award for his work on the opioid lawsuit settlement.

Burke County Commissioner Johnnie Carswell was sworn in as first vice president of the association during its annual conference in Wilmington on Aug. 14. Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams was sworn in as the association’s new president, and elected Tracey Johnson, Washington County commissioner, as president-elect, and Tare “T” Davis, chair of the Warren County Board of Commissioners, as the association’s next second vice president, according to a release from the association.

Carswell also was one of the commissioners in the state who received the Outstanding County Commissioner Award for their contributions as members of the opioid settlement working group, also known as the 555 committee. Other commissioners to receive the award were Buncombe County Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Orange County Commissioner Sally Greene, Rockingham County Commissioner Reece Pyrtle and Martin County Commissioner Ronnie Smith, the release said.