2 Burke DOT employees to go to state contest

MORGANTON – Nearly 120 N.C. Department of Transportation employees participated in the Division 13 Equipment Operators Safety Training Conference on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Burke County maintenance facility.

The conference showcases the skills and safety precautions taken by employees who work every day to provide North Carolina residents and visitors with a safe transportation system.

The goals of the safety conference include helping employees improve their skills with an emphasis on safety while operating heavy machinery. The competition also fosters team spirit within individual units across the division and recognizes employees who excel at operating heavy machinery.

Winners from each event will represent Division 13 — Buncombe, Burke, Madison, Mitchell, Rutherford and Yancey counties — at the State Equipment Operators Safety Training Conference in Raleigh on June 21.

• Tandem Axle Truck Exercise: Logan Palmer, Madison County Maintenance

• Lowboy Truck Exercise: Evan Malone, Madison County Maintenance

• Motor Grader Exercise: Lance Clarke, Burke County Maintenance

• Tractor Mower Exercise: Brian Towery, Burke County Maintenance

• Backhoe Exercise: Rusty Beall, Buncombe County Maintenance

• Single Axle Truck Exercise: Darrell Helms, McDowell County Maintenance