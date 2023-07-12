Raleigh — Two Burke County trail projects are getting help from the state in the form of grants.

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) announced that its N.C. Trails Committee has awarded 17 grants totaling $1.6 million to local governments and nonprofit organizations for trail projects across the state.

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina received was the recipient of a $99,999.96 grant for the Oak Hill Community Park & Forest Trails in Burke County. The conservancy purchased 652 acres to turn it into the Oak Hill Community Park and Forest. Plans for the park call for a drive-in campground with a picnic shelter, rest rooms, a kiosk and parking, as well as an education center, natural playground, a wetlands walking path, historical discovery area, hiking and mountain biking and outdoor classrooms, according to Destination By Design.

The Carolina Climbers Coalition was awarded $75,000 for a sustainable trail along the base of Table Rock, according to the release from the department. The coalition plans to close and restore un-authorized social trails, create a sustainable climber access trail for Table Rock routes, install stone staircases, retaining walls and erosion control devices and harden climbing route staging areas, according to information on the coalition’s website at https://carolinaclimbers.org.

“Trails promote healthy living, improve quality of life, and boost the economy,” Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary D. Reid Wilson said in a release. “As we celebrate 2023 as the Year of the Trail in North Carolina, it’s wonderful to see projects funded from Cape Carteret to Asheville that will serve residents and visitors whether they enjoy hiking, climbing, paddling, mountain biking, or all of the above.”

Other projects funded with grants include new trail construction as well as river access, boardwalk extension, trail rehabilitation, surface enhancement and expansion. Two improved blueway access points on Abbotts Creek will offer an ADA accessible kayak dock and creek access in Davidson County, according to the release.

Cleveland County will receive funding to improve the Broad River Greenway Trail, and the town of Williamston will receive assistance for the River Landing boardwalk extension. Additionally, the committee awarded smaller safety and education grants to nonprofit organizations such as the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and Latinos Aventureros for trail maintenance and outdoor training, according to the release.

The Recreational Trails Program is administered by the Division of Parks and Recreation’s State Trails Program, which is part of DNCR. It is a federal grant program using Department of Transportation funds designed to help states provide and maintain recreational trails for motorized and non-motorized recreational trail use, according to the release.

The North Carolina Trails Committee is made up of seven members appointed by the secretary of DNCR. Members represent various recreational communities including hiking, biking, paddling, equestrian and off-highway vehicle riding. The committee advises the North Carolina Trails Program on funding, the release said.

