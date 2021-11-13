2 COVID-19 deaths reported, active cases continue to drop

Two more people in Burke County have died from COVID-19.
The individuals, both in their 60s, were hospitalized before their deaths and died from COVID-related complications, according to information from the Burke County Health Department. Their deaths brought the total death toll for the county up to 272.
"The passing of a loved one is never easy, but around the holidays it can be especially difficult,” said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise. “You all are in our thoughts and prayers as you navigate this new life during this holiday season. To the members of our community, it is important for your personal health and the health of those around you to get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Please stay at home when sick with any COVID like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The deaths came alongside 69 new cases added since Monday’s briefing from the county health department, but the number of people actively sick with COVID-19 has continued to decline.
Friday’s briefing reported 16,292 total cases since the virus entered the county, with the new cases spread out evenly across age groups, information from the county health department said.
Of the total cases since the start of the pandemic, 143 of them were active Friday. When the county last updated its numbers on Monday, there were 172 active cases, according to the health department.
When UNC Health Blue Ridge updated its COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday, there were seven people hospitalized, and all of them were unvaccinated. Three of those patients were in the hospital's intensive care unit, and one of them was on a ventilator.
Fifty-nine patients were seeking treatment through UNC Health Blue Ridge's virtual hospital, according to the dashboard.
Three congregate living facilities were removed from the state's list of outbreaks and clusters this week.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation, Grace Ridge and the Cambridge House all were removed from the list, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The following outbreaks in Burke County remain ongoing, according to NCDHHS:
- Mull Elementary School was added to the list of clusters, with three staff members and three children infected with the virus.
- Table Rock Middle School remains at a cluster of 12 students and two staff members infected.
- Autumn Care of Drexel still has a total of 20 people infected, with 16 staff members and four residents infected.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard remained at one resident death and six residents infected with the virus.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College saw its virus cases remain at 36, with 17 cases in staff members and 19 cases in residents and one resident death.
- J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton remained at a total of 80 cases, with 73 staff members and seven residents infected with the virus.
NCDDHS reported that 46% of Burke County’s total population have been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. Forty-four percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
For those looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19, several opportunities are on the horizon in Burke County.
UNC Health Blue Ridge teamed up with the health department to offer two pediatric vaccine clinics in the next month for children ages 5-11.
The first clinic will be held Saturday from 9-11 a.m., with the second clinic set for Dec. 11 with the same time frame.
Vaccines will be available at both Valdese Express Care, 730 Malcolm Blvd., #150 in Rutherford College, and at the county health department at 700 East Parker Road in Morganton. Both locations are drive-thru only.
Appointments are preferred for the clinics, but they aren’t required. Schedule an appointment at https://burkecovaccineclinic.rsvpify.com/.
NCDHHS, StarMed Healthcare, Healthier Together and St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church have all partnered with the Burke County Health Department for a six-week, family-focused vaccine clinic at the church.
The clinics will be held in Murray Hall at the church at 728 W. Union St. in Morganton. Clinics will be held Wednesday through Friday from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first clinic at St. Charles was Saturday, and the last clinic is slated for Dec. 18, the county health department said.
Any adult who brings someone to the St. Charles clinic or any other participating family vaccine site will receive a $25 prepaid Mastercard, NCDHHS announced in a Friday release. The card is to offset transportation and time costs, and will be offered through Thanksgiving, the state said.
First, second, third and booster doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all will be offered at the St. Charles clinic, and the clinic will be able to vaccinate children ages 5-11 so long as a parent or guardian is present.
Spanish, American Sign Language and Hmong interpreters all will be on site for the clinics. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred and can be scheduled at bit.ly/3BJxwAA.
The county health department also will be hosting clinics later this month at its office.
Clinics will be held Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with first, second, third and booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all available. Chae Moore, public information officer for the county health department, said these clinics will only be for those 12 years old and older.
Walk-ins also will be accepted at those clinics, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 828-764-9150. Those who have already set an appointment for December but would like to get their appointment date moved up can call the same number to have their appointments rescheduled.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.
