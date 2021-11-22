2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

"To the families and friends of theses two individuals, we may not know the words to say that will make you feel better or ease your pain, but know you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise said in the release. “May you find comfort in the presence of those closest to you. To the members of our community, it is important for your personal health and the health of those around you to get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Please stay at home when sick with any COVID like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”