2 deaths, 91 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Burke

Two more deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Burke County and the county is now listed as one in the state with critical community spread.

The deaths claimed a person in their 50s and another in their 80s, both of whom were hospitalized but later died from COVID-19-related medical complications, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department.

The new deaths brought the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Burke County up to 111, from the 109 deaths reported Thursday.

Burke also added 91 cases of COVID-19 to its total, bringing the total number of cases up to 8,165, according to a separate release from the health department.

On the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind daily media briefings and was reporting only 8,112 total cases Friday afternoon, there were 1,588 active cases of the virus. That is down from the 1,681 active cases reported on the dashboard Thursday afternoon.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge also has a COVID-19 dashboard, which reported 28 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday. Five of those patients were in the intensive care unit.