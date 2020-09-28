2 deaths reported, 15 new cases added to total

Residents with relatives in nursing homes got a bit of good news Monday when it comes to visiting their loved ones indoors.

The state has eased restrictions for indoor visitation of relatives in nursing homes, allowing people to see their relatives as long as the nursing home has not had any cases of COVID-19 for at least 14 days and the county where the nursing home is located has a percent-positive testing rate less than 10 percent, according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The cumulative positivity rate is 9.7 percent, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. Burke County Public Information Officer Lisa Moore said the county’s percent positive last week was 4.4 percent.

The easing of restrictions came as North Carolina’s key metrics for measuring the spread of the novel coronavirus continued to remain stable with strong infection prevention and control requirements in place, the release said.

“We have focused on protecting the health of nursing home residents since the start of this crisis,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen in the release. “Our progress in testing, infection control and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities allows us to move forward with safe indoor visitation in accordance with federal guidance.”