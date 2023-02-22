VALDESE — Two districts in the town of Valdese could eventually land on the National Register of Historic Places after a survey was conducted of the town.

A letter to Mayor Charlie Watts from the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources late last year saying the state Historic Preservation Office and the North Carolina Office of Archives and History conducted an architectural survey of Valdese and identified two districts for consideration to the NC National Register study list.

Those two districts are the Valdese downtown commercial district and the Alba-Waldensian industrial district, according to the letter.

The survey involved documenting approximately 250 resources throughout the town built prior to 1975, according to a previous News Herald story.

The letter to Watts said being on the study list means the NC National Register Advisory Committee determined the resource appears to be eligible for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places and warrants additional study.

“The inclusion of a district on the Study List places no restrictions, requirements, or obligations on the property owners within the district,” the letter said, in part. “The Study list is simply the first step in the National Register listing process. Please note that placement on the Study List does not mean automatic nomination to the Register.”

It goes on to say that eligibility requires a property to substantially convey its appearance from the period of its historic significance.

The letter said the next step in the process is preparing a formal nomination document, which is a written research report prepared to the National Register standards describing and evaluating the property and its history.

It goes on to say the most efficient way for the districts to be nominated to the National Register is for property owners, local historical groups and/or neighborhood associations to join forces with the local government to sponsor the preparation of a formal nomination.

The National Register process typically takes a year to 18 months from submission to a first draft nomination packet, the letter says.

Valdese Town Manager Seth Eckard said the town has not started any process for a formal nomination yet. He said at some point next year, the town will coordinate with property owners in both districts to see if there is any interest from property owners to go through the nomination process.

He said the town plans to begin conversations with property owners at the beginning of 2024.

The only two buildings in Valdese that currently are on the Historic Register are the Waldensian Presbyterian Church and the Old Rock School, according to town officials.

The letter says that a property being listed on the National Register does not obligate or restrict a property owner from maintaining or altering their property but it does have benefits for the owner. It says it protects it from any state or federal funded, licensed or permitted project that might affect the property. It also provides for a federal income tax credit of 20% of qualified rehabilitation expenses of income-producing properties. Any property owner who receives the federal income tax credit are eligible to receive a state tax credit against on income taxes, the letter says.