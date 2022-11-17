2 long-term commissioners end service with last meeting

After 20 years, two county commissioners finished up their service on Tuesday.

Burke County Board of Commissioners Chairman Scott Mulwee read proclamations honoring Commissioners Wayne Abele and Maynard Taylor on Tuesday during their last meeting.

Abele and Taylor did not run for re-election this year. Commissioners-elect Randy Burns and Phil Smith are expected to be sworn in on Dec. 5, according to county officials. The two new commissioners would then take their seats for the board’s December pre-agenda meeting.

While it was their last meeting, Abele and Taylor didn’t have much to say about themselves and their time on the board.

Abele praised County Manager Bryan Steen, saying he is the best county manager Burke has had.

“He’s been one heck of a county manager for Burke County, I’ll tell ya,” Abele said. “I think the world of him.”

He said Steen was reluctant to make a decision in 2010 about whether to take the county manager job in Burke. Abele said he took Steen around the county and pushed him to accept the job.

“He’s made Burke County his home and I hope he’s going to stay here because he’s been an asset to this board and to our county,” Abele said.

Steen will retire on Dec. 22 and the board expects to make an announcement about a new county manager in December, according to officials.

Abele was elected to the board in 2002 and has been re-elected and served consecutively through this year. The proclamation honoring him says he served as the board’s chairman in 2006-08, 2011-12 and 2016. He also served as the board’s vice chairman in 2003, 2005 and again in 2015.

In addition, Abele served for 12 years as a trustee of the Risk Management Pools committee of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners. He also served on the local airport authority, the tourism development authority and on the Western Piedmont Council of Governments’ Policy Board of Directors for many years, according to the proclamation. He attended more than 500 county commissioners meetings as well as public events, all while managing his popular eatery, Abele’s Family Restaurant, the proclamation says.

Taylor’s last comments as a commissioner touted the Nov. 8 election. He said he was proud of Burke County for the elections, saying he thinks the county had the most active elections in his lifetime. He said the county had a lot of good candidates that ran and had a boatload of good participation and good people running. He said the most recent election proves the election process in Burke is in good hands and it proves people have a voice on their board and others.

Taylor was first elected as a commissioner in 2000 and served through 2008. During that time he served as chairman of the board in 2005 and vice chairman in 2004 and 2006.

He was elected again in 2010 and served as chairman in 2013 and vice chairman in 2014, according to information from the county.

The proclamation about Taylor says, in part, “During the course of his combined 20 years of dedicated civil public service, he attended at least 500 county commissioners’ meetings, if not more, in addition to attending thousands of committee meetings, and countless public events.”

The county will hold a reception for the two commissioners from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in the board room, located at 110 N. Green St., Morganton.

In other business at the meeting, commissioners also approved a local grant match for Project Fill, the code name for an existing business in Morganton who plans to expand and hire an additional 78 employees.

Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., told commissioners the city of Morganton has applied for a $500,000 state reuse grant, and the grant requires a $25,000 local match, which would be split between the county and city. That means each local government would pay $12,500.

Wood said the new jobs will pay 20% more than the county average, which would roughly be $40,000 as the average yearly salary. He said the state grant application will be decided on Dec. 8.