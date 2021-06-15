2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Burke County.
The Burke County Health Department reported the two deaths on Tuesday, bringing the virus death toll in the county to 168.
Both people were in their 60s and were hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, according to a health department release.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have to report two COVID deaths. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Rebecca McLeod, health department director. “Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus.”
The department also reported a death from the virus on Monday of a person in their 40s.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which typically lags behind briefings from the health department, showed 120 active cases of the virus on Tuesday, with five people in the county hospitalized.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 272 new cases of the virus on Tuesday with a daily percent positive rate of 2.7% and 510 people hospitalized throughout the state. The department has reported a statewide total number of deaths due to the virus of 13,296.
McLeod said they are still encouraging as many residents as possible to consider taking the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within the community.
“We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections,” McLeod said.
NCDHHS shows 34% of the population in Burke County is fully vaccinated against the virus, while 36% of the population has had one dose of a vaccine.
A vaccine clinic will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday for first or second doses of the Moderna vaccine at Valdese Weavers, according to information from the Burke County Health Department. This clinic will be drive-thru, and appointments can be scheduled at myspot.nc.gov. Walk-ins also are welcome.
Carolinas HealthCare posted on its Facebook page Monday that there are openings Friday for first-dose vaccination appointments at East Burke Middle and Liberty Middle schools for any students who missed the first vaccine clinic and still need to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Students should register at burkecoschools.rsvpify.com.
Students who received their first dose May 27 will not need to register again, Carolinas HealthCare said.