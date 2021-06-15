2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

McLeod said they are still encouraging as many residents as possible to consider taking the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within the community.

“We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections,” McLeod said.

NCDHHS shows 34% of the population in Burke County is fully vaccinated against the virus, while 36% of the population has had one dose of a vaccine.

A vaccine clinic will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday for first or second doses of the Moderna vaccine at Valdese Weavers, according to information from the Burke County Health Department. This clinic will be drive-thru, and appointments can be scheduled at myspot.nc.gov. Walk-ins also are welcome.

Carolinas HealthCare posted on its Facebook page Monday that there are openings Friday for first-dose vaccination appointments at East Burke Middle and Liberty Middle schools for any students who missed the first vaccine clinic and still need to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Students should register at burkecoschools.rsvpify.com.

Students who received their first dose May 27 will not need to register again, Carolinas HealthCare said.