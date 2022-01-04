2 more die as COVID-19 cases increase in Burke, state

COVID-19 has claimed two more Burke County residents and the active cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.
The Burke County Health Department said on Monday that it was notified of the two deaths, bringing the total number of residents who have died due to the virus to 279.
The two were in their 60s and 70s and were hospitalized before dying from COVID-related complications, the health department said.
“When members of our community die (due) to this virus, it affects not just one of us but all of us. To the loved ones of these two individuals, please accept my deepest sympathies,” said Danny Scalise, health department director. “Whether their passing was unexpected or not, that does not lessen the pain you may be feeling. To the Burke County community, we know you are beyond tired of fighting this battle, but we are asking you to help us continue this fight. Like polio, measles, or mumps, COVID-19 can be a thing of the past. Vaccinations save lives.”
Scalise is asking for those who have not received their first series of vaccinations or those interested in getting a booster shot of the vaccine to consider doing so by calling the health department at 828-764-9150.
“We are all in this together,” he said.
The health department is pleading with people to stay at home when sick with any COVID -like symptoms and not visit family, friends or events to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.
Numbers continue to increase in the county and across the state. While the omicron variant appears to be less severe than previous variants, there is still time to get the vaccine or a booster shot, said Gov. Roy Cooper during a briefing on Tuesday.
Cooper said he is extending executive order 224, which requires state employees be vaccinated.
On Monday, active cases rose to 726 with a positivity rate of 11.7%, according to the Burke County Health Department. The department said there have been approximately 476 new cases since its last briefing on Dec. 28. The total number of cases reported in the county since early 2020 is at 17,774, it reported.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported Tuesday that 26 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized — six unvaccinated — and six of those patients are in the intensive care unit — one of whom had been vaccinated. The number of COVID patients was up from 22 patients on Monday, according to information from the health care system.
As for its COVID-19 virtual hospital, it had 242 patients on Tuesday, up from 210 patients on Monday, according to the health care system.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,276 new cases for a daily percent positive rate of 29.7% and 3,008 people hospitalized throughout the state, up from 2,722 hospitalized on Monday.
“As we had anticipated, the holidays have brought a surge of new cases,” the Burke County Health Department said in its briefing Monday. “We continue to encourage the public to practice good preventative measures: hand-washing, staying home when sick, wearing a well-fitted face covering when in areas of potential high transmission, and getting vaccinated.”
The health department said on Dec. 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its quarantine and isolation guidance to reflect the updated science. The health department said it is reviewing the updated guidance to determine what will work best for the community. The department said it will release its recommendations this week.
“In the meantime, we encourage those who are due for a booster dose to schedule your appointment as soon as possible,” the health department said.
Vaccination is now open to everyone 5 years old and older. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find a location. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment with the health department.
The health department offers COVID-19 vaccines on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 828-764-9150. The department also will be offering a flu vaccination clinic on Friday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 828-764-9150.
To find a COVID-19 testing site, visit ncdhhs.gov/GetTested.