2 more die as COVID-19 cases increase in Burke, state

COVID-19 has claimed two more Burke County residents and the active cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

The Burke County Health Department said on Monday that it was notified of the two deaths, bringing the total number of residents who have died due to the virus to 279.

The two were in their 60s and 70s and were hospitalized before dying from COVID-related complications, the health department said.

“When members of our community die (due) to this virus, it affects not just one of us but all of us. To the loved ones of these two individuals, please accept my deepest sympathies,” said Danny Scalise, health department director. “Whether their passing was unexpected or not, that does not lessen the pain you may be feeling. To the Burke County community, we know you are beyond tired of fighting this battle, but we are asking you to help us continue this fight. Like polio, measles, or mumps, COVID-19 can be a thing of the past. Vaccinations save lives.”

Scalise is asking for those who have not received their first series of vaccinations or those interested in getting a booster shot of the vaccine to consider doing so by calling the health department at 828-764-9150.