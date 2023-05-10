Two more people have indicated they plan to run for election in Burke County.

Laura Melott opened a campaign committee in early April in preparation for filing and running for a seat on the Drexel Board of Aldermen, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.

Drexel will be one of the municipalities with seats up for election in this year.

Filing for municipal elections this year starts at noon on July 7.

The towns of Rutherford College and Hildebran will not hold elections this year. Those towns, through state legislation, chose to move their elections to even-numbered years.

The Burke County Board of Education has traditionally held its election during odd years but that won’t be the case moving forward.

The legislature, through a local bill in 2021, moved the board of education election to even-numbered years and also made the board partisan. That same bill also changed the school board elections in Caldwell County from nonpartisan to partisan.

But another Burke resident has made it known they plan to run for a school board seat.

Jamey Wycoff opened a campaign committee on April 13 to run for the at-large seat of the board of education, Mace said.

Wycoff applied last year to fill the unexpired term on the school board of R.L. Icard, who died on Nov. 27, 2021. The school board chose Seth Hunt to serve out the term.

The school board election, because it will be partisan, will hold a primary election in March 2024, Mace said.

As previously reported, Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson opened a campaign committee in early January to run for re-election.

Opening a campaign committee allows candidates to accept and spend campaign contributions.

On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced appointments he made to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Those appointments include:

T. Jefferson Carmon III

of Raleigh as nominated by the Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Carmon has served on the Board since 2019. He is an attorney at the CW Law Group and practices in the areas of personal injury and criminal law.

Stacy Clyde Eggers IV

of Boone as nominated by the Chair of the North Carolina Republican Party. Eggers has served on the Board since 2020. Eggers is the Managing Partner of Eggers Law Firm in Boone.

Alan S. Hirsch

of Chapel Hill as nominated by the Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Hirsch is the CEO and Co-Founder of Biorg and the President of the North Carolina Healthcare Quality Alliance.

Kevin Neil Lewis

of Rocky Mount as nominated by the Chair of the North Carolina Republican Party. Lewis is an attorney at The Valentine Law Firm in Nash County. Lewis has served on the Nash County Board of Elections since 2007 and was the chair from 2013-2019.

Siobhan Millen of Raleigh as nominated by the Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Millen previously practiced law and has worked every election at her local precinct for the last 15 years.