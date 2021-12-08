2 new COVID-19 deaths reported, active cases up again

Two more Burke County residents have died from COVID-19.

The deaths claimed the lives of a person in their 50s and a person in their 70s, according to information from the Burke County Health Department.

Both victims had been hospitalized but died from COVID-19-related complications, the health department said. Their deaths marked 276 lives lost in Burke County to the novel coronavirus.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of two additional Burke County residents due to this relentless virus,” said county Health Director Danny Scalise. “Our county has made some positive strides in the last couple of weeks with the amount of individuals we’ve seen coming in to receive their vaccine. Whether it was your first, second or booster dose we thank you for willingness to help keep our community safe. Getting your vaccine will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and will help to prevent COVID-related deaths.”

In Burke County, 47% of the total population has been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 42% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, according to information from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.