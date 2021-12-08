2 new COVID-19 deaths reported, active cases up again

Two more Burke County residents have died from COVID-19.
The deaths claimed the lives of a person in their 50s and a person in their 70s, according to information from the Burke County Health Department.
Both victims had been hospitalized but died from COVID-19-related complications, the health department said. Their deaths marked 276 lives lost in Burke County to the novel coronavirus.
“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of two additional Burke County residents due to this relentless virus,” said county Health Director Danny Scalise. “Our county has made some positive strides in the last couple of weeks with the amount of individuals we’ve seen coming in to receive their vaccine. Whether it was your first, second or booster dose we thank you for willingness to help keep our community safe. Getting your vaccine will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and will help to prevent COVID-related deaths.”
In Burke County, 47% of the total population has been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 42% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, according to information from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The county health department along with UNC Health Blue Ridge will host two drive-thru pediatric Pfizer vaccine clinics from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. One clinic will be held at Valdese Express Care at 730 Malcolm Blvd., Suite 150, Rutherford College, and the other will be held at the health department at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.
Appointments are preferred but not required. They can be made at burkecovaccineclinic.rsvpify.com.
Clinics also will be held from 3-7 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 10 and 17, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18, at St. Charles Catholic Church of Morganton inside Murray Hall, the health department said. Spanish, American Sign Language and Hmong interpreters will be available at the clinic. To register, visit unityphr.com/campaigns/starmed/vaccine.
The health department also administers doses of the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Fridays. First, second, third and booster doses are available for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or find more vaccine locations at myspot.nc.gov.
Those looking to get a booster shot must bring their vaccination card. If a person has lost their vaccination card, the health department must be able to verify their vaccination status with the state’s system.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the county rose again, up to 195 active cases from 146 active cases Monday, according to the county health department’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
Total cases since the start of the pandemic in Burke County were up to 16,714 Wednesday, up from 16,644 on Monday, the dashboard said.
UNC Health Blue Ridge still had six people, three of which were vaccinated, hospitalized with COVID-19, Anna Wilson, a spokeswoman for the hospital, said. Four of the patients were in the intensive care unit, and one of them was vaccinated.
The hospital had 52 people seeking treatment for the novel coronavirus through its virtual hospital system.
Outbreaks and clusters
The state updated its list of outbreaks and clusters Tuesday, and no schools or child care centers in Burke County made the list. College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College was removed from the list of outbreaks and clusters in congregate living settings.
The Department of Health and Human Services still reported an outbreak affecting 16 staff members and four residents at Autumn Care of Drexel, and J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center still has an outbreak affecting 95 people, with 87 staff members and eight residents infected with the virus.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety showed two active cases on Friday at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.
Statewide, 3,294 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said. There were 1,371 people hospitalized statewide and 18,923 people have died from COVID-19.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.