2 new COVID-19 deaths reported

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Burke County.

The deaths, which claimed a person in their 60s who was not hospitalized and a person in their 90s who was hospitalized, marked 165 deaths from the virus in the county since the start of the pandemic. Additional information about the victims was not released.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to report these COVID deaths,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod in the release. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these individuals. Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus.

“We still encourage as many residents as possible to consider taking the safe and effective vaccines available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community. We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any COVID like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”