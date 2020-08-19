2 people dead after separate car crashes

Two people were killed in separate car crashes in the last week.

Ampelio Soto-Barajas, 69, of Scott Road in Morganton, was killed around 11:15 p.m. Saturday after a crash near Interstate 40 and Kathy Road, said Sgt. J.D. Allen with the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers believe Soto-Barajas suffered a medical emergency when he exited Interstate 40 at Exit 96 for Kathy Road. When he got to the top of the exit ramp, he ran through the stop sign, across Kathy Road, off an embankment and into a tree, Allen said.

Soto-Barajas was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that was investigated by Trooper A.K. Johnson, Allen said.

A Tuesday afternoon crash claimed a woman’s life on the other end of Burke County’s stretch of I-40.

Myrlevinea Stamey, 81, of Powell Drive Extension in Valdese, was sitting on the shoulder of I-40 near mile marker 114 around 3:45 p.m. when she merged into the right lane then into the left lane, where she hit another vehicle, causing the cars to wreck, Allen said.

Stamey first was taken by ambulance to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Valdese and then by helicopter to a Charlotte area hospital, but she died during the flight, Allen said.