20 new cases of COVID-19 in Burke this week

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were added to the county’s running total this week.
The new cases brought the county’s total up to 10,484 cases, according to a Friday release from the Burke County Health Department.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind media briefings and was showing 10,480 total cases Friday, reported 118 active cases with two people hospitalized with the virus.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge on Wednesday reported three people in the hospital with COVID-19, one of whom was in the intensive care unit, according to the hospital system’s COVID-19 dashboard.
From now on, the county health department's COVID-19 media briefings will drop to once a week on Fridays instead of Friday and Monday.
Across the state, 1,023 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday for a daily percent positive rate of 4.2%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a little less than double the number of new cases reported across the state Monday, but Monday’s percent positive rate was higher at 4.5%.
There were 536 people hospitalized statewide, with 13,523 deaths reported. That’s up from the 448 hospitalizations and 13,499 deaths reported by the state Monday.
Across the state, 59% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, while 56% is fully vaccinated, NCDHHS reported.
In Burke County, 38% or 34,025 residents are at least partially vaccinated. Thirty-six percent of the county’s population or 32,214 residents have been fully vaccinated.
The county health department still encourages anyone 12 years old and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.
Visit www.myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke County to schedule an appointment, or call the health department for assistance at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.