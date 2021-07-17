20 new cases of COVID-19 in Burke this week

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were added to the county’s running total this week.

The new cases brought the county’s total up to 10,484 cases, according to a Friday release from the Burke County Health Department.

The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind media briefings and was showing 10,480 total cases Friday, reported 118 active cases with two people hospitalized with the virus.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge on Wednesday reported three people in the hospital with COVID-19, one of whom was in the intensive care unit, according to the hospital system’s COVID-19 dashboard.

From now on, the county health department's COVID-19 media briefings will drop to once a week on Fridays instead of Friday and Monday.

Across the state, 1,023 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday for a daily percent positive rate of 4.2%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a little less than double the number of new cases reported across the state Monday, but Monday’s percent positive rate was higher at 4.5%.

There were 536 people hospitalized statewide, with 13,523 deaths reported. That’s up from the 448 hospitalizations and 13,499 deaths reported by the state Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}