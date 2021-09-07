200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

The health department is asking anyone who is sick to stay home, even if they assume it is just allergy related.

“We highly encourage you to wear a face covering regardless of your vaccination status when in areas of potential high transmission,” the health department says.

For those who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, call the health department at 828-764-9150.

Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Third doses are administered at least 28 days after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

The health department currently provides Pfizer, Moderna and, while supplies last, J&J, vaccines.

The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.

Vaccine locations

Other locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include: