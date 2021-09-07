200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

Burke County’s COVID-19 cases continued upward over three days, adding 200 cases and a higher positivity rate than the state.
And a vaccine clinic for students 12 and older will be held Wednesday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 13,287 cases on Tuesday, up from 13,087 cases on Friday. The county has 1,354 active cases with a 14.7% positivity rate, according to the department.
“We are seeing the largest confirmed cases amongst 20-39-year-olds and 40-59-year-olds,” the health department said in its briefing on Tuesday.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard showed 41 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 34 unvaccinated, and 16 of those patients were in the intensive care unit on Tuesday.
Of the 16 patients in the ICU, 14 were unvaccinated and 11 COVID-19 unvaccinated patients were on ventilators, according to the dashboard.
It also had 263 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Tuesday. The county has reported a total of 198 deaths due to the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday updated its list of clusters and outbreaks in schools, adding to the list a cluster at East Burke High School.
Eight students reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, along with a staff member, NCDHHS said.
Burke County Public Schools publicized the cluster at EBHS last week, and said the cases were linked to students on a school bus.
Almost all of the students who rode that bus from Aug. 25-30 were quarantined, with the exception of nine students who were vaccinated, BCPS said in a press release last week.
BCPS also announced a cluster was identified at Patton High School last week, with five students testing positive for COVID-19 and 15 students being quarantined.
The cluster at Patton High School has not yet been added to the state’s list of clusters and outbreaks.
At congregate living settings across Burke County,
Grace Ridge was added to the outbreak list, with one staff member infected and five residents infected.
Cambridge House in Hildebran now has one staff member infected with 10 residents infected — that’s up from five cases in residents last week.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton reported six total cases, with two cases in residents and four staff members infected, up from two cases in residents and three cases in staff members last week.
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College still has a total of 17 cases, with six cases in staff members and 11 cases in residents, NCDHHS reported.
J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton remains at 10 cases in staff members but no cases among residents so far.
Cases also continue to increase across the state. NCDHHS reported 4,124 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday for a daily percent positive rate of 13.7%. It also reported a total of 3,779 people currently hospitalized and 14,831 deaths from the virus, according to NCDHHS.
Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated.
On Wednesday, the Burke County State of Youth will host a vaccine Q&A, along with a vaccination clinic, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton. The event will take place in the basement of the recreation center, located at 300 Collett St., Morganton.
“We encourage any parent or guardian with questions about the COVID vaccine or who are interested in getting their child 12 and older vaccinated to attend this event,” the health department briefing said. “No appointments are necessary.”
Of the population in Burke County that are 12 years old and older, 44% (35,177 people) are fully vaccinated and 48% (38,721 people) are partially vaccinated, according to data from NCDHHS.
NCDHHS reports that 61% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated and 66% of the population is partially vaccinated as of Wednesday.
The health department is asking anyone who is sick to stay home, even if they assume it is just allergy related.
“We highly encourage you to wear a face covering regardless of your vaccination status when in areas of potential high transmission,” the health department says.
For those who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, call the health department at 828-764-9150.
Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Third doses are administered at least 28 days after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
The health department currently provides Pfizer, Moderna and, while supplies last, J&J, vaccines.
The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Other locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit tablerockrx.com to make an appointment. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 828-438-9355. Walk-ins also are being accepted.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Springs — Call 828-874-2061.
High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.
Find more locations and schedule an appointment at myspot.nc.gov.