2020 a balance of resilience, versatility for businesses

The survey also showed that 41.4% of respondents had to close their business for at least one day and 44.9% indicated disruptions in their supply chains.

But perhaps some of the vestiges of 2019’s optimism were still left to be converted over into perseverance and versatility. Some restaurants were able to make takeout and curbside programs work. Some businesses pivoted to making other products and most stores figured out ways to adhere to state and local mandates, including masks, limiting the number of customers in stores and even designating shopping aisles as one-way.

“It has been wonderful to see a lot of our small businesses be able to pivot and find new ways of doing what they do to serve the community,” Stephenson said. “They’ve showed a lot of resilience. We’ve had a lot of great businesses that have really just showed how tough they are through these times. It’s been proven that they are here to stay.”

Stephenson said it was fantastic to see the changes local businesses made between March — when many stores faced only the prospect of shutting down and going home — and the second half of the year — when creative new ideas sprung to life.

