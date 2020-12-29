2020 a balance of resilience, versatility for businesses

When it comes to businesses in 2020, there are no two ways around it — this was a tough year.
The optimism that abounded to close out 2019 and the decade soured by March when the COVID-19 pandemic caused a widespread shutdown and left many businesses wondering what to do.
Particularly for restaurants and other service-based businesses — where no inside activity was allowed across N.C. for weeks or months — and locally owned small retail businesses, the times quickly became hard.
“It has been really tough on all our businesses, but especially our small, locally owned businesses who had to either shut down for a period of time or find new ways of doing business like restaurants who were not in the businesses of curbside or takeout, or small businesses who rely on people coming in and shopping in their stores,” said Tonia Stephenson, the president and CEO of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce. “All of a sudden, they weren’t able to have anyone come in.
“Since things have reopened back up, there are still a lot of people not out shopping locally. They’re ordering things online. Our small businesses continue to suffer and have tough times even though we’re partially open now.”
A survey by the U.S. Census Bureau in May of more than 22,000 responding small businesses was met with 51.4% showing negative effects from COVID-19 and a belief that it would take more than six months to recover. That figure included 83.5% of respondents in the foodservice sector.
The survey also showed that 41.4% of respondents had to close their business for at least one day and 44.9% indicated disruptions in their supply chains.
But perhaps some of the vestiges of 2019’s optimism were still left to be converted over into perseverance and versatility. Some restaurants were able to make takeout and curbside programs work. Some businesses pivoted to making other products and most stores figured out ways to adhere to state and local mandates, including masks, limiting the number of customers in stores and even designating shopping aisles as one-way.
“It has been wonderful to see a lot of our small businesses be able to pivot and find new ways of doing what they do to serve the community,” Stephenson said. “They’ve showed a lot of resilience. We’ve had a lot of great businesses that have really just showed how tough they are through these times. It’s been proven that they are here to stay.”
Stephenson said it was fantastic to see the changes local businesses made between March — when many stores faced only the prospect of shutting down and going home — and the second half of the year — when creative new ideas sprung to life.
“I’m so proud of them for figuring out new ways of doing things to look at being versatile,” she said. “Maybe they sold one product in the past and that was their specialty, but they switched up and figured out how to change so they could continue to sell and still stay in business.
“The resiliency of our small businesses has been phenomenal over these past many months. I know many of them are still struggling and they’re having tough times, but the majority of them are hanging on. I’m sorry that we’ve lost any, but I’m really proud of the ones that have hung on and found new ways of doing business and found resources they needed so they could continue to be a part of the greater Burke community.”
Local governments in the city of Morganton and the town of Valdese made concerted efforts to help their downtown businesses, as well, doing things like designating certain parking spots for curbside service and setting up “streateries” so restaurants could serve hungry customers outdoors.
For the chamber’s part, the staff of Stephenson, member relations specialists Hollie Phillips and Regina Tipton, and McKenzie Peeler in communications have launched a number of new ideas to continually drum up support for local businesses during this long year.
“We have a great team at the chamber as far as the staff goes, as well as wonderful volunteers through our ambassador program, and our board of directors,” Stephenson said. “Everyone this year has been great about coming up with ideas on how we can best serve our businesses and how we can find resources for them and do what we need to do to help keep them in business.”
In lieu of in-person networking events came Zoom meetings, online campaigns and resources for business and customers alike.
“We’ve come up with promotions, like running the 12 Deals of Christmas that promoted small businesses and trying to get people to shop locally. We did the Facebook page this year with Burke County takeout and delivery, and now dine-in. We have several small business promotions trying to get people out into our businesses and spending their dollars locally.
“It’s been a real team effort, and I’m proud of what the chamber has done this year. In a year where a lot of chambers said if businesses can’t be open, we just won’t be open and we don’t know what to do. Our team really stepped up and worked their magic in trying to figure out what we can do.”
Though spirits have been low across the board this year, all is not lost. Recent developments in the pandemic and business’ willingness to fight are slowly creating a sunnier disposition looking ahead to 2021.
“I think with the vaccine coming online, hopefully, we’ll start getting people comfortable getting out more,” Stephenson said. “We, of course, want to take care of the health of the community, but at the same time, I am concerned with the economy’s health. If people will feel more comfortable being able to get out and shop, even if it’s with a mask on and staying away from people, hopefully, we can get more people out and about in the community spending their dollars at our locally owned businesses.
“I’m really optimistic for the future of Burke County and hoping that we can really make a turn next year and see our economy get back on track where it was pre-COVID. A lot of people say there’s a new normal and that we’ll never see the economy the way it was then, but I’m optimistic that we can get back to that if we all get to where we can gather again, shop and spend our money where we feel comfortable and feel that it’s safe for our health to do so.”
