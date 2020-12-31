2020 IN REVIEW: Looking back at a whirlwind year

It's doubtful that anyone will escape 2020 without some sort of lasting memory of the year.
This week, News Herald writers took a deep dive into the ways 2020 has impacted our community.
Take a look at the stories below and remember the highs and lows of the year.
It’s doubtful there is a soul on earth who won’t be glad to see 2020 come to a close.
When it comes to businesses in 2020, there are no two ways around it — this was a tough year.
COVID-19 threw a wrench in plans for many in 2020, but the city of Morganton persisted.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the education field may never look the way it did before March 2020.
