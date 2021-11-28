2022 candidate filing starts Dec. 6

No sooner will the Thanksgiving leftovers be gone than the next election will kick off.
Candidate filing for the 2022 election starts at noon on Dec. 6 and runs through noon Dec. 17.
Local races in Burke County will include two seats on the Burke County Board of Commissioners, sheriff, clerk of court, N.C. Senate 46, N.C. House of Representatives 86 and Burke Soil And Water Conservation District Supervisor. Municipal races in Long View and the city of Hickory also are up in 2022.
Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said because of state redistricting, N.C. House Seat 86 now covers all of Burke County and House Seat 112 no longer represents any of the county. Also, N.C. Senate Seat 46, which covers Burke also now reaches into parts of Buncombe County, she said. And Burke is now in the U.S. Congressional District 13.
Two of the local races already have people who have opened campaign committees to run.
Banks Hinceman and Richard Epley, both Republicans, have opened campaign committees to run for sheriff. And Eric Duckworth, Crystal Carpenter and Bryan Steen, all Republicans, and Becky Weatherman, a Democrat, all have opened campaign committees to run for clerk of court.
Mace said anyone who knows they are going to run for office in 2022 needs to open a campaign committee before taking any donations.
She said it is too late for a potential candidate to change their party affiliation to file for election. A candidate has to belong to a party 90 days before filing.
Early voting for the 2022 primary election starts Feb. 17 and ends on March 5. The hours for early voting during weekdays are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mace said. The last day of early voting is a Saturday, with the hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. She said the Burke County Board of Elections will meet on Dec. 14 to decide whether to have voting on any other weekends during the period.
Early voting sites in 2022 will be at the Burke County Board of Elections, Glen Alpine Town Hall, East Burke Library and Senior Center in Hildebran, Morganton Senior Center and Rutherford College Town Hall, Mace said.
Voter registration cutoff is Feb. 11 but in previous elections people have been able to register and vote on the same day during the early voting period.
Mace said absentee ballots will start going out on Jan. 17. The last day to request an absentee ballot is March 1, except for military or overseas voters, whose deadline is Election Day, she said. But it is not too early now to request an absentee ballot, Mace said. Requests for absentee ballots can be found on the State Board of Elections website at ncsbe.gov or voters can contact the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.