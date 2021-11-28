2022 candidate filing starts Dec. 6

She said it is too late for a potential candidate to change their party affiliation to file for election. A candidate has to belong to a party 90 days before filing.

Early voting for the 2022 primary election starts Feb. 17 and ends on March 5. The hours for early voting during weekdays are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mace said. The last day of early voting is a Saturday, with the hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. She said the Burke County Board of Elections will meet on Dec. 14 to decide whether to have voting on any other weekends during the period.

Early voting sites in 2022 will be at the Burke County Board of Elections, Glen Alpine Town Hall, East Burke Library and Senior Center in Hildebran, Morganton Senior Center and Rutherford College Town Hall, Mace said.

Voter registration cutoff is Feb. 11 but in previous elections people have been able to register and vote on the same day during the early voting period.