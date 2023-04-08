It was an evening of smiles, beautiful dresses, dazzling rhinestones, and amazing entertainment and visiting queens at the 15th annual Miss Patton Pageant, held on March 19 at Patton High School Auditorium and emceed by Miss Lani Reece, Miss Morganton 2023, and Brianna Baker, Miss Patton 2021.

The Miss Patton Pageants, a fundraiser for the Patton High School Student activities where proceeds from the event are used to sponsor student activities and organizations at Patton High School.

Miss Patton contestants competed in three categories: Casual Wear, Evening Wear, and an On- Stage Question. Junior Miss Patton contestants competed in Casual Wear and Evening Wear. Little Miss Patton Princesses and Tiny Miss Patton Princesses modeled their “Sunday Best” after performing an opening number choreographed by the outgoing Miss Patton 2022, Katherine Luther. The Junior Misses and Miss contestants performed an opening number choreographed by former Miss Patton and current Miss Morganton, Lani Reece. The pageant culminated with a crowning ceremony where each participant was crowned with a rhinestone tiara, princess sash with rhinestone pin, swag bag, and received a white flower.

A judging panel decided Miss Patton 2023 and Junior Miss Patton 2023. Additionally, each contestant was given the opportunity to participate in the Miss Patton People’s Choice and Miss Sweetheart programs. The audience chose Miss Patton People’s Choice through a monetary voting system throughout the pageant. Individuals who participated in the Sweetheart Rose Sponsorship program, received a long stem red rose and were eligible to be crowned Tiny Miss Sweetheart , Little Miss Sweetheart, Junior Miss Sweetheart, and Miss Sweetheart. Each crowned winner received a dazzling rhinestone crown, embroidered satin sash, and a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

The following is the 2023 Miss Patton Royal Court:

Princesses: April Mills Chévere, Christina Skelly, Daisy Horney, Harper Burgess, Kimber Wilson, Logan Bolds, Malani Randall, Nicole Beckman, Olivia Edwards, Raivynn Carson, Ridley Mae Jackson, Shylee Propst, Taylyn Dream Reed, Tyler Harding

Miss Panther 2023, Carly Rodriguez

Miss Patton People’s Choice 2023, Skarlett Ferguson

Tiny Miss Sweetheart 2023, Daisy Beach

Little Miss Patton Sweetheart 2023, Ari Yelton

Junior Miss Patton Sweetheart 2023, Zoe Gregory

Miss Patton Sweetheart 2023, Karlee Rosenberger

Junior Miss Patton 2023, Jallen LaFevers

Miss Patton 2023, Ashlyn Robinson

Miss Patton runner-ups included Miss Carly Rodriguez, 1st Runner Up and Miss Logan Bolds, 2nd Runner Up.

Entertainment for the Miss Patton Pageants 2023 was provided by Southern Swag Dance Academy, Miss Morganton 2023, Lani Reece, Miss Morganton’s Teen 2023, Meea Westerfield, and Junior Miss Morganton 2022/Miss Morganton’s Teen Carolina Princess, Gianah Rometti.