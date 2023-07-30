The Community Foundation of Burke County announced its 2023 scholarship recipients. For the 2023-24 school year, CFBC awarded 67 scholarships totaling $115,075.

The Adam Benson Scholarship was established by the Benson family in memory of their son Adam. Jeulenea Khang (Freedom High School) and Elvira Pedro (Freedom High School) are the recipients.

The Anita Wilson Scholarship was established by the First United Methodist Church in Morganton. The purpose of the scholarship is to provide financial resources for the higher education of a young person in Burke County who is pursuing a degree in music performance or music education. Joseph Franklin (Patton High School) is the recipient.

The Azmi S. Jarrah Scholarship Endowment Fund was established by Dr. Maha Jarah to honor the life and contributions of Dr. Azmi S. Jarrah and to provide financial resources for the higher education of a Burke County student. The recipient of this scholarship is Kaylee Ollis (Pfeiffer University)

The Barrett L. and Diana S. Crawford Scholarship was established by the Crawford family to honor the life of Barrett L. Crawford, an attorney in Burke County who highly valued education. Juan Francisco Francisco (Patton High School), Austin Hunt (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) and Khamkay Inthavong (Adelphi University) are the recipients.

Betty Woerner established the Betty and Otto Woerner Endowed Scholarship Fund to provide financial resources for the higher education of a young person living in Burke County. Luke Wilson (East Burke High School) is the recipient.

The Clyde Nichols Young, Jr. Endowment Scholarship Fund was established by the family of Young to honor the life of this Burke County educator. The recipients are Dyson Dellinger (Freedom High School) and Hannah Ward (University of North Carolina at Greensboro).

The Cranford Scholarship Endowment Fund was established by Paul Cranford in memory of Eric and Fred Cranford. Recipients of this scholarship are Ella Huffman (East Burke High School), Eli Carico (East Burke High School), Meah Walsh (East Burke High School), Joselyn Olvera Salgado (East Burke High School), Karrigan Bennett (Draughn High School), Cora Hunt (Draughn High School), Regen Bridges (Draughn High School) and Ellie Bartlett (Draughn High School).

The Crump-Pollpeter Scholarship Fund was established by the family to honor the lives of Ruth and Herman Crump and Mary Lou and Ralph Pollpeter. The recipient is Brianna Baker (Patton High School).

The Darren Wilson Scholarship Fund was established by Loree Wilson to honor the life of her son, Darren Wilson, who was a graduate of Freedom High School and Appalachian State University. The recipient of this scholarship was Dyson Dellinger (Freedom High School).

The Drexel Alumni Association established the Drexel Alumni Association Scholarship in memory of two educators, Harry L. Hallyburton and Faye T. Russell. Recipients are Kate Wishert (Milton High School), Abigail Hyatt (High Point University), Geneva Smith (Draughn High School) and Ellie Bartlett (Draughn High School).

The Erin’s Memorial Scholarship was established by the Sweezy family in memory of their daughter, Erin. Hannah Payne (Western Carolina University) and Luz Hernandez Hernandez (Western Piedmont Community College) are recipients of this scholarship.

The Freddy Leger Scholarship was established by the Leger family to honor the life of Freddy Leger, who devoted 33 years to the education of children. The recipient of this scholarship is Sarah Mull (Draughn High School).

The Gertrude Hire Scholarship was established to honor the life of Gertrude Hire, an educator and mentor. The recipient of this scholarship is Aleea Wortman (Patton High School).

The Glenn R. Yoder Scholarship was established in memory of Yoder, who was an educator and a member of the Valdese Lions Club. Recipients of this scholarship are Admy Palacios Gonzalez (Patton High School) and Joselyn Olvera Salgado (East Burke High School).

The Jean B. and Frederick M. Riggs, Sr. Scholarship was established to provided financial resources for the higher education of a Burke County student. The scholarship was awarded to Hailey Snodgrass (Patton High School).

The Jimmy C. Draughn Scholarship was established to honor the life and work of Draughn, the first principal of East Burke High School. The recipient of this scholarship is John Mast (East Burke High School).

The Keith Warren Black Educational Scholarship was established by Lynn M. Black to honor the life of her husband, Keith Warren Black, and his dedication to education. This scholarship was awarded to Ana Mendoza Mendoza (Freedom High School).

The Larry and Louise Huffman Scholarship pays tribute to two teachers who devoted their lives to serving others, especially the youth of Burke County. Mattie Jensen (Appalachian State University) is the recipient.

The Margaret Franklin Scholarship Fund was established to honor the life of Margaret Franklin, who devoted her life to teaching and caring for the young people of Burke County. The scholarships provide financial resources for the higher education of someone pursuing a degree in elementary education. These scholarships were awarded to Brianna Baker (Patton High School) and Corey Welch (Patton High School).

The Martha and Ron Franklin Music Scholarship Fund was established to honor those who are dedicated to pursuing a music career in Christian ministry, music education or music performance. The recipient of this scholarship is Joseph Franklin.

The Michael Williamson Eley Scholarship was established to provide financial resources for the higher education of a young person interested in pursuing a degree in engineering, math, physics or chemistry. Eli Carrico (East Burke High School) is the recipient.

The Minnie Belle Rector Cooper Nursing Scholarship Fund was established by Maxine McCall, in honor of her mother, and provides financial resources for the higher education of someone pursuing a degree in nursing. The recipients of this scholarship are Lauren Crump (Western Piedmont Community College) and Elvira Pedro (Freedom High School).

The Nathan Alan Williams Scholarship was established by the Williams family to honor the memory of Nathan. The recipient of this scholarship is Easton McCoy (North Carolina State University).

The Norvell Family Fund’s Libby Enos Norvell Educational Scholarship was established by the family to honor and celebrate Libby Enos Norvell’s retirement from the Burke County Public School System. Panha Ponn (Patton High School) is the recipient.

The Norvell Family Fund’s Paul J. Koehnke Fine Arts Scholarship was established by the family to honor Paul J. Koehnke, a former dean at Central Piedmont Community College. Yasmine Bailey (Central Piedmont Community College) is the recipient.

The Robert A. “Bob” Shook Memorial Scholarship was established by the Rutherford College Lions Club to honor the life of Shook, who was an educator, coach and member of the Rutherford College Lions Club for more than 30 years. The recipients of this scholarship are Sarah Mull (Draughn High School) and Katherine Cline (Draughn High School).

The Rotary Club of Morganton Scholarship Endowment Fund awards three scholarships to students who best reflect the principles and ideals of Rotary. Brett Bedard (Freedom High School), Admy Palacios Gonzalez (Patton High School) and Shikha Patel (Burke Middle College) are the recipients.

The Ruth Bolick Christian Scholarship was established by Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church to honor the life of Bolick. She taught at Rutherford College Elementary for more than 30 years and was the youth leader at AMUMC for more than 40 years. The recipients of this scholarship are Yates Jensen III (Draughn High School), Jacob Jensen (Burns High School), Mattie Jensen (Appalachian State University), Gracie Hall (East Burke High School) and Brianna Baker (Patton High School).

The Smith-Nanney Scholarship was established to honor the memory of Ivey Alexander Smith, Geneva Johnson Smith, Bruce Glenn Nanney and Ruth Hipps Nanney. The recipients of this scholarship are Brody Wright (Western Piedmont Community College), Lauren Crump (Western Piedmont Community College) and Elvira Pedro (Freedom High School).

The Stiff Endowment Fund awards scholarships annually to outstanding students pursuing a degree in nursing. Kaylee Ollis (Pheiffer University) and Elvira Pedro (Freedom High School) are the recipients.

The St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Miss Annie Avery Scholarship was established by the St. Mary’s and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church congregation to honor the life of Avery. The purpose of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to students seeking to improve their life positions by pursuing certificate or degree programs. The recipients of this scholarship are Ana Mendoza Mendoza (Freedom High School) and Aubree Grigg (East Burke High School).

The Tim Spain Scholarship was established in Spain’s memory by his parents and sister with the goal of keeping his memory and his love of teaching alive. The recipient of this scholarship is Gracie Hall (East Burke High School).

The Valdese Rotary Club Endowed Scholarship Fund was established in memory of John P. Rostan Jr. to honor his 50 years of service to the Valdese Rotary Club. Scholarships were awarded to Luz Hernandez Hernandez (Western Piedmont Community College), Regan Bridges (Draughn High School) and Geneva Smith (Draughn High School).

The Waldensian Presbyterian Women Scholarship Program was established to further the education of deserving students and members of the Waldensian Presbyterian Church or members of scouting troops associated with the church. The WPWSP Hugh and Mildred Fletcher scholarship recipient is Joseph Heilman (University of North Carolina at Asheville).

The Wynne and Otto Woerner Scholarship Endowment Fund was established to provide financial assistance to young people in Burke and McDowell counties. Admy Palacios Gonzalez (Patton High School) and Steven Navarrete (McDowell Early College) are this year’s recipients.

For more information regarding scholarship funds, contact Nancy W. Taylor, president and CEO of the Foundation, at 828-437-7105 or nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org.