23 new COVID-19 cases added to total

Burke County’s COVID-19 cases continue an upward trend with 23 new cases reported Monday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 1,858 positive cases Monday, up from 1,835 positive cases Saturday. The county COVID-19 dashboard reports the positive cases are 10.3% of the 17,932 COVID-19 tests conducted in Burke County.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard shows 1,530 (82.7%) of total positive cases have recovered, and seven county residents are hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 30 deaths associated with COVID-19.
The dashboard also shows there have been 252 children 19 years old and younger in the county who have contracted the virus since the first case was reported March 24. In addition, residents in the age range between 20 and 49 account for 1,031 of the total cases reported, while residents between 50 and 59 account for 242. Residents 60 and above make up 319 of the total cases reported so far, according to the county dashboard.
State and local health officials continue to remind residents that there is a mandatory mask requirement when out in public, including stores and restaurants. Health officials also are reminding people to stay at least 6 feet apart in public and to wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.
The state reported on Monday a total of 2,348 deaths associated with COVID-19 so far and 145,516 total positive cases. The state said of the total number of positive cases, 127,749 are presumed to be recovered.
The state also reported there are 980 people hospitalized throughout North Carolina due to the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also has announced that families and caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12 can call 888-600-1685 to be connected with child care options in their community. The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Care is offered by licensed child care providers who meet the department's health and safety guidelines.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3gSC0Lk.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call 828-764-9150. For other questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.