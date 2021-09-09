231 new COVID-19 cases added in 2 days

The health department is asking anyone who is sick to stay home, regardless of what the cause might be.

“Washing your hands with soap and water before eating and after using the restroom while also sneezing or coughing into the bend of your arm, are all great ways to cut down on many viral transmissions,” the health department said in its briefing Thursday. “It is recommended that you wear a face covering in areas of high transmission regardless of your vaccination status. Also, if you have been exposed to COVID or test positive for COVID, it's important that you quarantine for the necessary amount of time.”

For those who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, call the health department at 828-764-9150.

Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Third doses are administered at least 28 days after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

The health department currently provides Pfizer, Moderna and, while supplies last, J&J, vaccines.