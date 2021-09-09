231 new COVID-19 cases added in 2 days

Burke County added 231 new COVID-19 cases in two days, and local and state health officials are still encouraging people to get vaccinated against the virus.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 13,518 cases Thursday, up from 13,287 total cases on Tuesday. The health department reported there were 1,333 active cases as of Thursday, with a 13.8% positivity rate.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported 43 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday, 37 of which are unvaccinated, with 15 of them (14 unvaccinated) in the intensive care unit. Nine of those COVID-19 patients (eight unvaccinated) were in intensive care on ventilators. The health care system also reported 257 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Thursday.
In a briefing on Thursday, the health department said it is currently seeing the largest confirmed cases amongst 0-19-year-olds and 20-39-year-olds.
The department is encouraging people to get vaccinated. It said Thursday that about 44% of the county’s population of people 12 years old and older are now fully vaccinated. The health department said 41 vaccines were administered at its Fonta Flora Brewery vaccine clinic on Sept. 3 and five vaccines at the Youth on Council event Wednesday.
“We are slowly seeing our vaccination numbers increase,” the department’s briefing said. “If you have not received your vaccine yet, please consider doing so.”
The health department is asking anyone who is sick to stay home, regardless of what the cause might be.
“Washing your hands with soap and water before eating and after using the restroom while also sneezing or coughing into the bend of your arm, are all great ways to cut down on many viral transmissions,” the health department said in its briefing Thursday. “It is recommended that you wear a face covering in areas of high transmission regardless of your vaccination status. Also, if you have been exposed to COVID or test positive for COVID, it's important that you quarantine for the necessary amount of time.”
For those who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, call the health department at 828-764-9150.
Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Third doses are administered at least 28 days after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
The health department currently provides Pfizer, Moderna and, while supplies last, J&J, vaccines.
The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Other locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit tablerockrx.com to make an appointment. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 828-438-9355. Walk-ins also are being accepted.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Springs — Call 828-874-2061.
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
- Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.