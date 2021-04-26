24 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend

Burke County added 24 cases of COVID-19 to its total case count over the weekend.
The new cases brought the total number of cases up to 9.966, up from 9.942 cases reported Friday, according to information from the Burke County Health Department.
Six people were hospitalized at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge with COVID-19, with one of those patients in the intensive care unit, according to the hospital’s online COVID-19 dashboard. Thirty-five patients were using Carolinas HealthCare’s virtual hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
The state reported 1,334 new cases over the weekend, drawing the total number of cases up to 962,623, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state’s daily positivity rate was 6.5%, with 1,067 people hospitalized and 12,560 people dead from the virus, the department reported.
Vaccine rollout continues, with 25,240 Burke County residents, or 27.9% of the county’s population, being at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. There are 22,166 residents, or 24.5% of the county’s population, fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
People who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 still needs to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently and wait 6 feet away from others until more people get vaccinated, health officials have said.
“We are encouraging anyone 16 and over to take the COVID vaccine to help reduce the spread of the COVID virus within our community as we move forward,” the county health department said in a release Monday.
Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine can check myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke and surrounding counties that are offering appointments, the health department said. Those without a computer can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with the operator.
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (828-874-2119); Morganton (828-437-3141); or online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/vaccinations/main.php.
Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353. www.morgantondrug.com.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Phone number is 828-437-4211
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-5120
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Phone number is 828-879-9812
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Phone number is 828-433-6777
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Phone number is 828-212-4185
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Phone number is 828-874-2061
High Country Community Health — Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-6353
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
