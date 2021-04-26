24 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend

Burke County added 24 cases of COVID-19 to its total case count over the weekend.

The new cases brought the total number of cases up to 9.966, up from 9.942 cases reported Friday, according to information from the Burke County Health Department.

Six people were hospitalized at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge with COVID-19, with one of those patients in the intensive care unit, according to the hospital’s online COVID-19 dashboard. Thirty-five patients were using Carolinas HealthCare’s virtual hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

The state reported 1,334 new cases over the weekend, drawing the total number of cases up to 962,623, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state’s daily positivity rate was 6.5%, with 1,067 people hospitalized and 12,560 people dead from the virus, the department reported.

Vaccine rollout continues, with 25,240 Burke County residents, or 27.9% of the county’s population, being at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. There are 22,166 residents, or 24.5% of the county’s population, fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.