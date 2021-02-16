25 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Burke

Some statewide COVID-19 numbers were lower on Tuesday.

There were 1,958 new cases reported Tuesday, compared to the 2,458 new cases reported Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The new cases brought the state’s total number of cases up to 826,340, with a 7.4% daily percent positive rate, NCDHHS reported.

There were 61 new deaths reported statewide, for a total of 10,562 deaths. More people were hospitalized, with the state up to 1,958 hospitalizations Tuesday from the 1,941 reported Monday.

Vaccine wise, 1,153,892 first doses of the vaccine have been administered across the state, while 513,815 residents have received both doses, NCDHHS reported.

In Burke County, 11,399 residents have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 5,527 residents have received the second dose, the state said.

The state also announced Tuesday it is looking to make it easier for those who speak Spanish to access information about the COVID-19 vaccine.