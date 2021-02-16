25 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Burke

Burke County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The new cases brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Burke County since the start of the pandemic up to 9,230, from 9,205 cases reported Monday, according to media briefings from the Burke County Health Department.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind daily media briefings, was reporting 717 active cases of COVID-19, down from 771 active cases Tuesday.
The county dashboard also showed nine hospitalizations associated with the virus. Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s online COVID-19 dashboard had not been updated since Monday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its lists of clusters and outbreaks in the state on Tuesday, including Burke County. Those include:
- Freedom High School still has an outbreak with six cases, five of which were students and one is a teacher.
- McAlpine Adult Care has a total of 10 cases, up from nine on Friday, with six residents and four staff members infected with the virus.
- Morganton Long Term Care, Southview Facility still has a total of 12 cases, with 11 residents and one staff member infected. The facility has reported one resident has died from the virus.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has 39 cases, up from 32 cases on Friday, with 27 residents and 12 staff members infected with the virus. Seven residents have died at the facility.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care still has a total of 13 cases, with eight residents and five staff members infected with the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation still has a total of 14 cases, with six residents and eight staff members infected. It has reported two resident deaths due to the virus.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College still has a total of 126 cases, with 79 residents and 47 staff members infected. The facility has had 18 residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard still has a total of 44 cases, with 34 residents and 10 staff members infected. It has reported seven residents have died at the facility, up from six on Friday.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care remains at seven total cases, with two residents and five staff members infected. It has had one resident die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 151 cases, up from 142 total cases on Friday, with 34 residents and 117 staff members infected.
Some statewide COVID-19 numbers were lower on Tuesday.
There were 1,958 new cases reported Tuesday, compared to the 2,458 new cases reported Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The new cases brought the state’s total number of cases up to 826,340, with a 7.4% daily percent positive rate, NCDHHS reported.
There were 61 new deaths reported statewide, for a total of 10,562 deaths. More people were hospitalized, with the state up to 1,958 hospitalizations Tuesday from the 1,941 reported Monday.
Vaccine wise, 1,153,892 first doses of the vaccine have been administered across the state, while 513,815 residents have received both doses, NCDHHS reported.
In Burke County, 11,399 residents have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 5,527 residents have received the second dose, the state said.
The state also announced Tuesday it is looking to make it easier for those who speak Spanish to access information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
State health leaders in a press release Tuesday announced the state is adding more resources for Spanish speakers to its website, vacunate.nc.gov, including a new video on the vaccine and tools for understanding vaccination groups and where to get vaccinated.
It’s the latest resource the state has rolled out to help communicate messages about the virus and its vaccine.
Locally, vaccine appointments are filled up for the week in Burke County.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge said in a post on its Facebook page that appointments for this week’s vaccine clinic filled up early Monday afternoon.
It asked residents to call the Community Vaccine Call Center again Monday to check for appointment availability. The call center is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the number is 828-358-4454.
Walgreens also has started vaccinations for priority groups. It is receiving doses directly from the federal government.
Visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.