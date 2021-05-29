26 new COVID-19 cases added in Burke

Burke County health officials reported there were 26 new COVID-19 cases added to the county’s total of cases between Monday and Friday.

And several long-term care facilities have seen cases added.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 10,284 cases on Friday, up from 10,258 cases on Monday. The health department will send out its next update on Tuesday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 182 active cases in the county as of Friday, with five people hospitalized. The county has reported a total of 165 deaths due to the virus.

As of Thursday, the Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed six people hospitalized, with two of them in the intensive care unit. It also showed 19 people in the COVID-19 virtual hospital.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Friday 738 new cases and 694 people hospitalized due to the virus. The state has reported a total of 13,078 deaths from the virus.

Across the state, 53.1% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 48.8% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.