26 new COVID-19 cases added in Burke

Burke County health officials reported there were 26 new COVID-19 cases added to the county’s total of cases between Monday and Friday.
And several long-term care facilities have seen cases added.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 10,284 cases on Friday, up from 10,258 cases on Monday. The health department will send out its next update on Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 182 active cases in the county as of Friday, with five people hospitalized. The county has reported a total of 165 deaths due to the virus.
As of Thursday, the Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed six people hospitalized, with two of them in the intensive care unit. It also showed 19 people in the COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Friday 738 new cases and 694 people hospitalized due to the virus. The state has reported a total of 13,078 deaths from the virus.
Across the state, 53.1% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 48.8% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
In Burke County, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that about 35.2% of the county’s residents, or 31,868 people, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while about 32.2% of the county’s residents, or 29,117, are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (828-874-2119); Morganton (828-437-3141); or online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353. morgantondrug.com.
- Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Phone number is 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Phone number is 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Phone number is 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Phone number is 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Phone number is 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health — Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
Outbreaks and clusters
NCDHHS every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters in the state.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, NCDHHS has said.
Outbreaks on the list released Friday for Burke includes:
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College saw six new cases among staff added to its total since May 21, bringing its total to 150 cases, with 87 residents and 63 staff members who have been infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care saw one case in a resident since May 21, bringing the total number of cases to four, with two residents and two staff members infected.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center saw one new case among staff added to its total since May 21, bringing its total to 206 cases, with 39 residents and 167 staff members infected since the first case was reported.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccine, go to myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties. Those who have trouble with scheduling or who do not have access to a computer, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial “0” to speak with the operator for assistance.