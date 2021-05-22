27 new COVID-19 cases added to Burke total

While people continue to get vaccinated, COVID-19 is still infecting people in Burke County and the state.
Friday saw Burke County add 27 new cases to its total since Monday for a total of 10,242 cases, up from 10,215 cases Monday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 224 active cases of the virus on Friday, with six people hospitalized due to the virus. The county has reported a total of 162 deaths because of the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,020 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday across the state, with 763 people hospitalized due to the virus. The state has reported a total of 12,958 virus deaths.
Health officials are still encouraging people to get vaccinated against the virus.
On Friday, the state reported 47.4% of the state’s adult population are fully vaccinated, while 52.2% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
In Burke County, 27.5% of the county’s adult population (24,876 people) are fully vaccinated, while 29% of the population (26,266 people) have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Vaccines
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (828-874-2119); Morganton (828-437-3141); or online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353. morgantondrug.com.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Phone number is 828-437-4211
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-5120
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Phone number is 828-879-9812
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Phone number is 828-433-6777
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Phone number is 828-212-4185
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Phone number is 828-874-2061
High Country Community Health — Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-6353
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
To schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccine, go to myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties. Those who have trouble with scheduling or who do not have access to a computer, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial “0” to speak with the operator for assistance.
Outbreaks and clusters
NCDHHS every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters in the state.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, NCDHHS has said.
Outbreaks on the list released Friday for Burke includes:
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College remained at a total of 144 cases, with 87 residents and 57 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
Jonas Ridge Adult Care remained at three total cases, with one resident and two staff members infected.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center remained at a total of 205 cases, with 39 residents and 166 staff members infected since the first case was reported.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.