27 new COVID-19 cases added to Burke total

While people continue to get vaccinated, COVID-19 is still infecting people in Burke County and the state.

Friday saw Burke County add 27 new cases to its total since Monday for a total of 10,242 cases, up from 10,215 cases Monday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 224 active cases of the virus on Friday, with six people hospitalized due to the virus. The county has reported a total of 162 deaths because of the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,020 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday across the state, with 763 people hospitalized due to the virus. The state has reported a total of 12,958 virus deaths.

Health officials are still encouraging people to get vaccinated against the virus.

On Friday, the state reported 47.4% of the state’s adult population are fully vaccinated, while 52.2% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In Burke County, 27.5% of the county’s adult population (24,876 people) are fully vaccinated, while 29% of the population (26,266 people) have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Vaccines

Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include: