272 new COVID-19 cases added in a week in Burke

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on the virus July 27 because of what it said was a rapid and alarming rise in cases and hospitalizations it was seeing across the nation. It says people living in areas with substantial or high transmission should wear a mask in public indoor places, even if they are fully vaccinated.

The CDC shows Burke County for the week of July 29 through Wednesday with a high level of community transmission, which is the highest level possible.

The delta variant now accounts for the majority of cases in the state and nation. The CDC says the delta variant is highly contagious, nearly twice as contagious as previous variants.

It says low vaccination rates in many communities is driving the current rapid and large surge in cases associated with the delta variant.

In Burke County, 37% of the population (33,035 people) are fully vaccinated and 39% (35,532 people) are partially vaccinated. The difference between the two rates are due to those who have had at least one shot and are awaiting their second, said Chae Moore, public health education supervisor for the health department.