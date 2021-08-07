272 new COVID-19 cases added in a week in Burke

Burke County saw 272 new cases of COVID-19 in a week, with 27 of those cases added on Friday, and more people in intensive care.
In a briefing on Friday, the Burke County Health Department reported a total of 11,023 cases, up from 10,751 cases on July 30. The health department reported 514 active cases Friday, up from 487 active cases on Thursday. Of the new cases reported this week, 53 were in children 0 to 19 years old since last Friday, according to health department officials.
The positivity rate in the county was at 9.1% on Friday, said Danny Scalise, director of the Burke County Health Department. The state reported 4,506 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 10.6% and 1,715 people hospitalized.
Of the 17 people hospitalized at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge on Friday, nine were in the intensive care unit, according to the system’s dashboard. In addition, 99 people were in the hospital’s COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The increased hospitalizations is a far cry from when the hospital system saw an average of five COVID patients a day from May through July, according to hospital officials. The county has previously reported a total of 171 deaths due to the virus.
The health department is appealing to Burke County residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine to help slow the spread of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on the virus July 27 because of what it said was a rapid and alarming rise in cases and hospitalizations it was seeing across the nation. It says people living in areas with substantial or high transmission should wear a mask in public indoor places, even if they are fully vaccinated.
The CDC shows Burke County for the week of July 29 through Wednesday with a high level of community transmission, which is the highest level possible.
The delta variant now accounts for the majority of cases in the state and nation. The CDC says the delta variant is highly contagious, nearly twice as contagious as previous variants.
It says low vaccination rates in many communities is driving the current rapid and large surge in cases associated with the delta variant.
In Burke County, 37% of the population (33,035 people) are fully vaccinated and 39% (35,532 people) are partially vaccinated. The difference between the two rates are due to those who have had at least one shot and are awaiting their second, said Chae Moore, public health education supervisor for the health department.
Although people who have been vaccinated can contract the virus and get sick, the vaccine is effective against serious illness and death, according to the CDC.
Scalise said the state has told the health department that the vast majority of people who are hospitalized and dying are unvaccinated.
The Burke County Health Department says getting a COVID vaccine is quick and easy. If mobility is an issue, call the department at 828-764-9150 and dial "0" to speak with the operator for assistance in learning about the vaccination options that are available.
The county health department still encourages anyone 12 years old and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent community spread. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older. Visit www.myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke County to schedule an appointment, or call the health department for assistance at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only