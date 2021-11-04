3 COVID-19 deaths reported, vaccine clinics to start Saturday

Need a vaccine?

Clinic at St. Charles

WHAT: First, second, third and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

WHEN: Wednesday through Friday from 3-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Saturday, Nov. 6 through Dec. 18

WHERE: St. Charles Catholic Church, 728 W. Union St. in Morganton

HOW: Walk-ins welcome, but appointments preferred and can be made at https://bit.ly/3BJxwAA

INTERPRETERS: Spanish, American Sign Language and Hmong interpreters all will be present

Clinics at the health department

WHAT: First, second, third and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

WHEN: Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Burke County Health Department, 700 E. Parker Road in Morganton

HOW: Walk-ins welcome, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 828-764-9150