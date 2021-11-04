 Skip to main content
3 COVID-19 deaths reported, vaccine clinics to start Saturday
covid test tube glove hand molecules
Pixabay

Three more people have died from COVID-related complications in Burke County.

The deaths claimed the lives of people in their 50s, 60s and 70s, according to a press release from the Burke County Health Department. All of the individuals had been hospitalized before they died. Their deaths brought Burke County’s COVID-19 death toll up to 270.

"A loved ones passing is never easy,” said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise. “To the family and friends of these three individuals we cannot begin to imagine the hurt that you are feeling, but let us share our heart-felt condolences during this difficult time. May the presence of those around you provide you comfort and peace.

"To the members of our community, it is important for your personal health and the health of those around you to get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Please stay at home when sick with any COVID like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”

Cases of COVID-19 have grown some since Monday’s update from the county health department.

The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard showed 16,161 total cases Thursday, up from 16,131 cases reported Monday.

While total cases grew by 30, active cases dropped slightly. The dashboard listed 221 active cases, down from the 225 active cases reported by the health department Monday.

UNC Health Blue Ridge updated its own dashboard Wednesday, and while there were still 12 total hospitalizations because of COVID-19, only four COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care unit at the hospital and only one patient was on a ventilator. That’s down from five people in the ICU on Monday, and two patients on ventilators.

Of the total number of patients hospitalized, nine have not been vaccinated. None of the patients in ICU are vaccinated, and the patient on a ventilator has not been vaccinated, the hospital reported.

The first anti-viral pill for Covid-19 that can be taken at home has been approved for use in the U.K.

Vaccine clinics set for November

In Burke County, 52% of the population 12 and older (41,827 people) have been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Forty-nine percent of the population 12 and older (39,472 people) have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The county health department will be hosting several vaccine clinics in the coming month, with one of them set to start Saturday.

NCDHHS, StarMed Healthcare, Healthier Together and St. Charles Catholic Church all have partnered with the Burke County Health Department for a six-week, family-focused vaccine clinic at the church.

The clinic wills be held inside Murray Hall at the church at 728 W. Union St. in Morganton. Clinics will be held Wednesday through Friday from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first clinic at St. Charles will be Saturday, and the last clinic is slated for Dec. 18, the county health department said.

First, second, third and booster doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines all will be offered at the clinics, and the clinic will be able to vaccinate children ages 5-11 so long as a parent or guardian is present.

Spanish, American Sign Language and Hmong interpreters all will be on site for the clinics. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred and can be scheduled at https://bit.ly/3BJxwAA.

The county health department also will be hosting clinics later this month at its office.

Clinics will be held Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with first, second, third and booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines all available.

Walk-ins also will be accepted at that clinic, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 828-764-9150. Those who have already set an appointment for December but would like to get their appointment date moved up can call the same number to have their appointments rescheduled.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the health department at 828-764-9150 or visit www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Other vaccine Locations

 

For those who can’t make it to the vaccine clinics throughout the month, here are some other locations offering COVID-19 vaccines around Burke County:

  • Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
  • CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
  • Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
  • Appalachian Medical Health and Wellness PLLC at 306A S. Main St. in Drexel has doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available when supplies allows. Call 828-544-5317 to schedule an appointment.
  • Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
  • Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit tablerockrx.com to make an appointment. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 828-438-9355. Walk-ins also are being accepted.
  • East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
  • Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
  • Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
  • Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
  • Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
  • Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
  • Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
  • High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Springs — Call 828-874-2061.
  • High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
  • Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
  • Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.
  • Mountain View Pediatrics' Morganton office at 100 Medical Heights Drive is offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for anyone who is eligible. Make an appointment by calling 828-433-7821.
