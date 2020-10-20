3 injured, 1 captured, 2 wanted after shooting, robbery

HICKORY — On Monday morning at approximately 3:36 a.m., officers with the Hickory Police Department responded to the Budget Inn Express at 484 U.S. Highway 70 SW in reference to two people being shot in room No. 141, according to a press release from HPD.

Upon arrival, officers located Christopher Scott Burton, 37, with a gunshot wound to his arm and Carlie Rene Burton, 46, with a gunshot wound to her chest. The two victims were transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries and released, the release said.

At approximately 3:43 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of U.S. Highway 70 SW in reference to a third shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located Marquel James Jackson, 25, with a gunshot wound to his right leg, according to the release.

During the investigation, HPD says it determined that Jackson and three men went to the Budget Inn Express with the intent to rob the Burtons. Jackson and two of the men walked to the victims’ room while the third man remained in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Christopher Burton attempted to flee the room when the suspects entered and was shot in the arm by Olajawan Hairston, 25.

