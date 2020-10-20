3 injured, 1 captured, 2 wanted after shooting, robbery

HICKORY — On Monday morning at approximately 3:36 a.m., officers with the Hickory Police Department responded to the Budget Inn Express at 484 U.S. Highway 70 SW in reference to two people being shot in room No. 141, according to a press release from HPD.
Upon arrival, officers located Christopher Scott Burton, 37, with a gunshot wound to his arm and Carlie Rene Burton, 46, with a gunshot wound to her chest. The two victims were transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries and released, the release said.
At approximately 3:43 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of U.S. Highway 70 SW in reference to a third shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located Marquel James Jackson, 25, with a gunshot wound to his right leg, according to the release.
During the investigation, HPD says it determined that Jackson and three men went to the Budget Inn Express with the intent to rob the Burtons. Jackson and two of the men walked to the victims’ room while the third man remained in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Christopher Burton attempted to flee the room when the suspects entered and was shot in the arm by Olajawan Hairston, 25.
Support Local Journalism
Hairston then shot Carlie Burton in the chest and shot the Burtons’ dog. The third man who entered the room was identified as Raheem Cordeigh Hauser, 26. The suspect who remained in the vehicle has not yet been identified, the release said.
Jackson was shot by Hairston while he was attempting to flee the vehicle the suspects were traveling in. Jackson was treated for his injuries and released from Frye Regional Medical Center. He has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He received a $20,000 secured bond and currently is detained at the Catawba County Detention Facility, according to the release.
According to HPD, warrants have been issued for Hairston for one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Warrants also have been issued for Hauser for two felony counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Winston-Salem Police stopped the suspects’ vehicle around 10 a.m. and two subjects believed to be Hairston and Hauser ran from the vehicle and escaped apprehension. It is believed that Hairston and Hauser still are possibly in the Winston-Salem area and should be considered armed and dangerous, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator S. Hudson directly at 828-261-2620 or shudson@hickorync.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.