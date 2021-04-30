3 more COVID deaths reported in Burke

Three more deaths due to COVID-19 were added to Burke County’s toll on Friday.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of the three deaths Friday, bringing the county’s total deaths to 158.
Of the people who died, one was in their 50s and two were in their 70s, according to the department. They were hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, a briefing from the department said.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are encouraging as many residents as possible to consider taking the safe and effective vaccines available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community.
“We are still asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The department also reported 66 new cases of the virus on Friday.
The health department reported a total of 10,035 cases, up from 9,966 cases reported on Monday. The department is reporting cases on Mondays and Fridays, unless there is a jump in cases.
The health department said the jump in cases was due to cleaning up data from the NC Electronic Disease Surveillance System.
“These are not from any current spike in newly diagnosed cases,” the health department said in a release.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which typically lags behind health department briefings, showed 236 active cases on Friday, with six people hospitalized.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed seven people hospitalized on Friday, with one of them in the intensive care unit. The dashboard also showed 26 people in the hospital’s COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The dashboard also reported the county’s virus positivity rate is at 2.4%.
As for the state, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard reported 2,231 new virus cases on Friday, with a daily percent positive rate of 4.8%, and 1,101 currently hospitalized across the state.
The state has reported a total of 12,651 deaths as of Friday.
Local and state health officials are encouraging anyone 16 years old and older to take the COVID-19 vaccine to help reduce the spread of the virus. Officials say it is the key to getting things back to normal.
So far, 40.5% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 49.2% of the population is partially vaccinated.
In Burke County, 25% of the population (22,664 people) are fully vaccinated, while 28.1% (25,412 people) have received at least one dose.
Vaccines are free and now available at multiple locations in Burke County.
Vaccine locations
Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine can check myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke and surrounding counties that are offering appointments. Those without a computer can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with the operator.
Places in Burke County offering vaccines include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (828-874-2119); Morganton (828-437-3141); or online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353. www.morgantondrug.com.
- Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Phone number is 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Phone number is 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Phone number is 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Phone number is 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Phone number is 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health — Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
Outbreaks and clusters
NCDHHS every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters in the state.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, NCDHHS has said.
The latest outbreak list released Friday for Burke includes:
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College remained at a total of 144 cases, with 87 residents and 57 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton remained at a total of 17 cases, with six residents and 11 staff members infected. The facility has had two deaths since being put back on the list of outbreaks.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center remained at a total of 205 cases, with 39 residents and 166 staff members infected since the first case was reported.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.