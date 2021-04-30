3 more COVID deaths reported in Burke

Three more deaths due to COVID-19 were added to Burke County’s toll on Friday.

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of the three deaths Friday, bringing the county’s total deaths to 158.

Of the people who died, one was in their 50s and two were in their 70s, according to the department. They were hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, a briefing from the department said.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are encouraging as many residents as possible to consider taking the safe and effective vaccines available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community.

“We are still asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”

The department also reported 66 new cases of the virus on Friday.