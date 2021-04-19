3 more deaths, 13 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Burke

Three more deaths due to COVID-19, along with 13 new virus cases, were reported in Burke County on Monday.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of the three deaths, bringing the county’s death toll from the virus to 154.
The three deaths were people in their 60s, 70s and 80s who were all hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, the health department reported.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are encouraging as many residents as possible to consider taking the vaccine to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community.”
McLeod said the health department is still asking residents to stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms of the virus and to not visit family, friends or events to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.
The health department also reported a total of 9,911 cases of the virus on Monday, up from 9,898 cases on Friday.
Of the total cases, the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which was still showing the total cases as of Friday, showed 273 active cases and nine people hospitalized.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated Monday, showed 11 virus patients hospitalized, with one of them in the intensive care unit. It also showed 37 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,380 new virus cases on Monday for a total of 949,366 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 6.8%. Of the total, 911,719 people are presumed to be recovered, the state reported Monday.
The department also reported 1,096 people hospitalized across the state due to the virus and a death toll of 12,418 people.
The Burke County Health Department said it is encouraging anyone 16 and older to take the COVID-19 vaccine to help reduce the spread of the virus in the community.
Those interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination this week, can go to myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties to schedule an appointment. If you have trouble with scheduling or you do not have access to a computer, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial “0” to speak with the operator.
As of Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported that 20,408 people in Burke County (22.6% of the population) are fully vaccinated, with another 24,912 people (27.5% of the population) are partially vaccinated.
Other vaccine locations
In addition to the health department and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, vaccines can be administered by:
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is now offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/vaccinations/main.php.
- Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton - Phone number is 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton - Phone number is 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese - Phone number is 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel - Phone number is 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton - Phone number is 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring - Phone number is 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health - Burke in Morganton - Phone number is 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton - Phone number is 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
The health department said even though someone receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they still need to practice the 3 W’s prevention for a while until more people receive the vaccine.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.