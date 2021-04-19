3 more deaths, 13 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Burke

Three more deaths due to COVID-19, along with 13 new virus cases, were reported in Burke County on Monday.

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of the three deaths, bringing the county’s death toll from the virus to 154.

The three deaths were people in their 60s, 70s and 80s who were all hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, the health department reported.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are encouraging as many residents as possible to consider taking the vaccine to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community.”

McLeod said the health department is still asking residents to stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms of the virus and to not visit family, friends or events to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.

The health department also reported a total of 9,911 cases of the virus on Monday, up from 9,898 cases on Friday.