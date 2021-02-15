3 more deaths, 88 cases of COVID-19 reported in Burke since Friday

County health officials reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
The deaths claimed the lives of a person in their 50s, a person in their 60s and another in their 70s, according to a press release from the Burke County Health Department. All of the victims were hospitalized before their deaths.
The deaths marked 136 COVID-19 related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
“We are so sorry to continue to report these deaths and want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod in the release. “The health of our residents is a top priority of public health and its partners. It is still vitally important to continue to practice the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus, but it is important to remember that even if you receive the COVID-19 vaccine that you will still need to practice the 3 W’s because the population vaccinated is still very low. We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The county also added 88 new cases of the virus to its total Monday, according to a separate briefing from the department. That brought the total up to 9,205, up from the 9,117 reported Friday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind daily media briefings, reported there were 771 active cases of the virus in Burke County, down from the 914 active cases reported Friday.
The COVID-19 dashboard from Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported Monday there were 10 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, four of whom were in the intensive care unit.
Only 2,458 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide Monday, drawing the total number of cases in the state up to 824,352 with a 7.7% daily percent positive rate, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Of the total cases, 756,456 were presumed to be recovered.
Statewide, 10,501 people have died from the virus and 1,941 people remain hospitalized, NCDHHS reported.
The push for vaccines across the state continues on, with 1,129,323 first doses of the vaccine administered in the state by 7 a.m. Monday morning, according to NCDHHS. There are 487,702 people who have received both doses of the vaccine in the state.
In Burke County, 11,342 residents have received the first dose, and 5,364 of those people have received both doses, NCDHHS reported.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week that teachers can start getting vaccinated Feb. 24.
County health officials told the newspaper last week that the health department is working with the school system to create a plan for vaccinating teachers and staff.
The Community Vaccine Call Center makes appointments for the vaccine based on its availability in the county. This week, the county health department was set to receive 200 vaccines, while CHSBR was set to receive 500 doses.
By 2:25 p.m. Monday, vaccine appointments for the week had filled up, according to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page.
“Please call back on Monday, February 22, to check the weekly availability,” the post said. “We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work hard to vaccinate our community safely and efficiently.”
The call center is open Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The phone number for the center is 828-358-4454.
Walgreens also has started vaccinations for priority groups. It is receiving doses directly from the federal government.
Visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.