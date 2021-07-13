 Skip to main content
3 more file for election in Burke
Three more people filed for election to town boards Monday, and those still looking to run for certain boards have until the end of the week to file.

Filing for town races in Connelly Springs, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Rutherford College, Hildebran and Rhodhiss ends at noon on Friday.

Starr-Nell Bowman filed for a seat on the Rutherford College Town Council.

Dennis Seagle filed to challenge incumbent Mayor Johnny Berry, who has filed for re-election in Connelly Springs.

And incumbent council member Mike Phillips filed for re-election to the Rhodhiss Town Council.

Those who have previously filed for municipal election positions are:

Drexel — Mayor: Danny Ritchie; Board of Aldermen: Matt Johnson

Connelly Springs — Mayor: Johnny Berry; Board of Aldermen: Jeffrey Beck

Glen Alpine — Mayor: Bob Benfield; Board of Aldermen: Sheila Perkins, Jason Miller

Rutherford College — Mayor: Gary McClure, Mike Duncan; Town Council: Zachary Cagle, Gregory Peck

Rhodhiss — Town Council: Joyce Karn

The seats up for election and the filing fee for in Connelly Springs, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Rutherford College, Hildebran and Rhodhiss races are:

Connelly Springs — Mayor (incumbent Johnny Berry); three alderman seats (incumbents Terry Childers, Carroll Turner and Josh Phillips); The filing fee for all races is $5

Drexel — Mayor (incumbent Danny Ritchie); two council seats (incumbents Dennis Anthony and Matt Johnson); The filing fee for mayor is $10; $5 for aldermen races.

Glen Alpine — Mayor (incumbent Bob Benfield); three council seats (incumbents Gary Meise, Sheila Perkins and Tim Suttles); The filing fee for all races is $5.

Hildebran — Mayor (incumbent Wendell Hildebrand); three council seats (incumbents Cole Harrell, Ben Honeycutt and Mike Smith); The filing fee for all races is $5.

Rutherford College — Mayor (incumbent Gary McClure); three council seats (incumbents Gerald Smith, Zachary Cagle and Kress Berry); $15 filing fee

Rhodhiss — Mayor; two council members; filing fee $5

School board, Morganton and Valdese

Election filing for the city of Morganton, town of Valdese and Burke County Board of Education starts at noon July 26 and ends at noon on Aug. 13, said Burke County Board of Elections Director Debbie Mace.

The Burke County Board of Education will see two seats up for grabs in the Western District (incumbents Seth Hunt and Jane Sohovich).

The top vote getter in November will win the seat Hunt currently holds and the second-highest voter getter will win the unexpired term currently held by Sohovich, Mace said. Sohovich was appointed in late April to fill the seat after board member Edna Weller, who won re-election in 2019, stepped down in March.

The unexpired seat will end in 2023, Mace said.

The other school board seats up this year are one seat in the Central District (incumbent Buddy Armour) and one seat in the Eastern District (incumbent Sam Wilkinson). The filing fee for school board races is $20.

The seats up for election in Morganton and Valdese and the filing fee for those races are:

Morganton — One seat in District 3 (incumbent Chris Hawkins); one seat in District 4 (incumbent Wendy Cato); The filing fee is $20.

Valdese — Mayor (incumbent Chip Black); Ward 1 (incumbent Andy Thompson); Ward 2 (incumbent Susan Stevenson); Ward 3 (incumbent Roy Sweezy); The filing fee for mayor is $12 and the filing fee for council is $10.

