3 weekend rescues stretches Burke rescue squad thin

Crews and the patient made it safely out of the woods around 2 a.m. Sunday, it said.

At the same time search crews were trying to get the injured hiker out, Burke Rescue was dispatched to another report of a lost hiker at Upper Creek Falls.

The Facebook post said once the sun set, the hiker was lost without a light and was unable to find their way out. While resources were stretched extremely thin, a Search And Rescue team member made contact with the hiker and they were safely hiked out back to the parking lot, the post said.

Burke Rescue then received another report of 20 missing hikers at around 9:20 p.m. The group ranged in ages of 8-53 years old and they were in the area of The Linville Falls Visitor center off the Blue Ridge Parkway, the post said. Rescuers say the hikers were part of a church group from out of state.

U.S. Park Service Rangers were able to establish voice contact but were unable to access the missing party. After further investigation, they discovered the group had taken a social trail off an overlook and couldn’t make their way back to the main trail. Due to Burke Rescue resources being stretched extremely thin again, assistance was requested from Avery County, the post said.