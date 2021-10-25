3 weekend rescues stretches Burke rescue squad thin

Rescue crews were stretched thin on Saturday responding to three calls in the Linville Gorge, including an injured hiker and a lost group of 20 hikers.
Burke County Search and Rescue posted on its Facebook page that at around 1 p.m. Saturday, it was dispatched to a report of a hiker with a lower leg injury along the river below Cumbric Branch Trail.
After crews pinpointed where the hiker was, they went in from Pinchin Trail off Old N.C. 105.
The post said a Burke Rescue paramedic/RN, technical rescuer and Burke County EMS Special Ops paramedic sent a hasty crew down Pinchin, while a second and third crew entered Leadmine Trail via New Wolf Pit Road.
Crews made contact with the injured hiker at around 4 p.m. when it was decided the hiker was immobile and a carry-out was the best possible option, the post said.
“The patient and rescuers safely crossed the river to the Linville Gorge Trail and began the slow hike out,” the post said.
Once the second and third crew joined up, the patient was packed in a basket and carried 3 miles through the rugged Linville Gorge. Ropes systems were set up at the south end of the Linville Gorge Trail to assist around the rock faces where the awaiting ambulance was able to transport the patient to the hospital, the post said.
Crews and the patient made it safely out of the woods around 2 a.m. Sunday, it said.
At the same time search crews were trying to get the injured hiker out, Burke Rescue was dispatched to another report of a lost hiker at Upper Creek Falls.
The Facebook post said once the sun set, the hiker was lost without a light and was unable to find their way out. While resources were stretched extremely thin, a Search And Rescue team member made contact with the hiker and they were safely hiked out back to the parking lot, the post said.
Burke Rescue then received another report of 20 missing hikers at around 9:20 p.m. The group ranged in ages of 8-53 years old and they were in the area of The Linville Falls Visitor center off the Blue Ridge Parkway, the post said. Rescuers say the hikers were part of a church group from out of state.
U.S. Park Service Rangers were able to establish voice contact but were unable to access the missing party. After further investigation, they discovered the group had taken a social trail off an overlook and couldn’t make their way back to the main trail. Due to Burke Rescue resources being stretched extremely thin again, assistance was requested from Avery County, the post said.
Linville Central Rescue Squad, Banner Elk, Jonas Ridge and Linville fire departments all responded and were able to assist the missing party back to the trail. Crews and the missing party cleared the area around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, the post said.
Burke County Search and Rescue thanked all the departments that assisted them with the rescues, including the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County EMS, Burke County Special Ops, Burke County EM, Burke County Communications, Linville Central Rescue Squad, Jonas Ridge Fire Department, Linville Fire Department, Banner Elk Fire Department and the U.S. Parks Service, the post said. “Also, a BIG thank you to the Morganton Chick-fil-A for donating sandwiches to feed our rescuers after a very long day,” the post said.