Western Piedmont Sister Cities Association (WPSCA) officially will be celebrating its 30-year anniversary with Altenburger Land in Germany on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments’ office. The official signing date of the partnership took place on March 24, 1993.

Mayors and delegates representing the four Western Piedmont Sister Cities counties will be reading their official city proclamations to our colleagues in Altenburger Land Germany via WebEx while sharing an anniversary cake and a celebratory toast together virtually. Items from all four counties and from Altenburger Land will be displayed and placed inside a time capsule commemorating this special anniversary year. The time capsule officially will be buried this October when the Altenburger Land official delegation visits during Oktoberfest celebrations and business and partner meetings in our region.

WPSCA made international history by connecting four counties located within the Western Piedmont region of North Carolina (Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba), together with the Altenburger Land, a region located in the central part of Germany in the former East German Federal State of Thuringia.

Sister Cities programs promote peace and understanding through joint exchanges that focus on arts and culture, youth and education, sports, business and trade, government and municipalities, and community development, all of which are essential in creating, growing, and maintaining people-to-people relationships and diplomacy around the world. These programs and exchanges enrich the lives of many and provide cultural opportunities for those living in our four county communities.

There will be additional activities taking place in 2023 with an in-person delegation visiting from Altenburger Land in October. If you have any suggestions about additional items to place inside our time capsule or are interested in getting involved with WPSCA and participating in our 30-year anniversary celebrations, visit www.westernpiedmontsistercities.org for more information or contact Tracey Trimble, WPSCA chair & Catawba County designee at ttrimble@hickoryfurniture.com or 704-502-5932.