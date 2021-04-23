31 COVID-19 cases added over 4 days in Burke

Burke County added 31 new cases of COVID-19 between Monday and Friday.
And those who still need a vaccine now have plenty of options in the county.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,942 cases on Friday, up from 9,911 cases of the virus on Monday. The county has reported a total of 154 deaths due to the virus.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 246 active cases and eight people hospitalized on Friday.
Carolinas HeathCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed six people hospitalized, with one in the intensive care unit on Friday. The dashboard also showed 35 people in the system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,167 news cases for a total of 956,932 cases and a daily percent positive rate of 5.1% on Friday. The department also reported 1,145 people hospitalized Friday and a total of 12,523 deaths in the state due to COVID-19.
The Burke County Health Department is encouraging anyone 16 and older to take the COVID vaccine to help reduce the spread of the virus within the community.
Those interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination can go to www.myspot.nc.gov and find locations within the county and surrounding areas to schedule an appointment.
Those who have trouble scheduling an appointment or don’t have access to a computer, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial “0” to speak with the operator.
As of Friday, Burke County has seen 21,794 people (24.1% of the population) become fully vaccinated against the virus, while another 25,167 people (27.8% of the population) have been partially vaccinated in the county, according to NCDHHS data.
Health officials warn that even with a vaccine, people still need to practice the three W's - wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands often until more people become vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
In addition to the health department and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, vaccines can be administered by:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (828-874-2119); Morganton (828-437-3141); or online at www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is now offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/vaccinations/main.php.
- Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353. www.morgantondrug.com.
- Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton—Phone number is 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton—Phone number is 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese—Phone number is 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel—Phone number is 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton—Phone number is 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring—Phone number is 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health—Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton—Phone number is 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
Outbreaks and clusters
NCDHHS every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters in the state.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, NCDHHS has said.
The latest outbreak list released Friday for Burke includes:
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College remained at a total of 144 cases, with 87 residents and 57 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton remained at a total of 17 cases, with six residents and 11 staff members infected. The facility has had two deaths since being put back on the list of outbreaks.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center remained at a total of 205 cases, with 39 residents and 166 staff members infected since the first case was reported.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.