31 COVID-19 cases added over 4 days in Burke

Burke County added 31 new cases of COVID-19 between Monday and Friday.

And those who still need a vaccine now have plenty of options in the county.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,942 cases on Friday, up from 9,911 cases of the virus on Monday. The county has reported a total of 154 deaths due to the virus.

The county’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 246 active cases and eight people hospitalized on Friday.

Carolinas HeathCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed six people hospitalized, with one in the intensive care unit on Friday. The dashboard also showed 35 people in the system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,167 news cases for a total of 956,932 cases and a daily percent positive rate of 5.1% on Friday. The department also reported 1,145 people hospitalized Friday and a total of 12,523 deaths in the state due to COVID-19.

The Burke County Health Department is encouraging anyone 16 and older to take the COVID vaccine to help reduce the spread of the virus within the community.