34 new COVID-19 cases added in Burke

NCDHHS reported a spike of new COVID-19 cases of 2,400 throughout the state on Thursday for a total of 252,992, up from 250,592 on Wednesday, with a daily percent positive rate of 5.9 percent.

Of the total cases in the state, NCDHHS reported Monday that 218,541 cases are presumed to be recovered.

The department reported a total of 4,082 deaths on Thursday, up from 4,032 deaths on Wednesday, and 1,205 people in the state currently hospitalized.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday the state will remain paused in Phase 3 for three more weeks, saying the state has seen increased hospitalizations and trajectory of cases in recent weeks.

State officials have been saying the virus in the state has been moving in the wrong direction.

For those struggling to pay rent or utilities, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program will provide rent and utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters that have fallen behind because of COVID-19. The HOPE program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance.

To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 2-1-1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and choose either English or Spanish.