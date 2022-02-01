347 cases added in one day, 2 new clusters in schools

Two new COVID-19 clusters in Burke County schools were reported Tuesday, and hundreds of new cases of the virus were reported countywide.
W.A. Young and Mountain View elementary schools both had clusters reported Tuesday, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.
A COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five positive cases identified through a positive test result within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services notified the school system of the new clusters Tuesday.
The state updates its list of clusters and outbreaks in schools and congregate living settings each Tuesday, but this week’s update wasn’t available by The News Herald’s press time.
The Jan. 25 list included clusters at Drexel, Ray Childers, Mull, Hildebran and Forest Hill elementary schools, Table Rock, Heritage and East Burke middle schools and Patton High School.
Information from the Burke County Health Department showed that 347 cases of COVID-19 have been added to the county’s total since The News Herald’s Monday article. That brought the total number of cases up to 23,356.
The health department reported a daily positivity rate of 24.77%, the health department reported.
At UNC Health Blue Ridge, hospitalizations of COVID-19 continued to climb with 42 people hospitalized with the virus and 10 of them in the intensive care unit, according to Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for the hospital system.
Twenty-seven of the hospital’s total number of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, and seven of the patients in the ICU with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, Wilson said. Five COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, and three of them are unvaccinated.
On top of those who have been admitted to the hospital, 151 people were seeking treatment through UNCHBR’s virtual hospital program, Wilson said.
Testing site changes
A mass-testing clinic that was set to move to a local church instead will continue to be held at the health department.
The clinic, provided by the state but hosted in the parking lot of the health department at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required and testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
PCR tests will be the only tests administered, and results will be given in two days or less.
The clinic will remain open at the health department until at least Feb. 18.
CDC guidance
The Burke County Health Department said it will be following the most recent guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 27 for quarantining and isolating. The guidance says:
If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.
If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
- If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
- If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:
- You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
- If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:
- Stay home for five days.
- If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
- Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Health Department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.