347 cases added in one day, 2 new clusters in schools

The health department reported a daily positivity rate of 24.77%, the health department reported.

At UNC Health Blue Ridge, hospitalizations of COVID-19 continued to climb with 42 people hospitalized with the virus and 10 of them in the intensive care unit, according to Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for the hospital system.

Twenty-seven of the hospital’s total number of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, and seven of the patients in the ICU with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, Wilson said. Five COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, and three of them are unvaccinated.

On top of those who have been admitted to the hospital, 151 people were seeking treatment through UNCHBR’s virtual hospital program, Wilson said.

Testing site changes

A mass-testing clinic that was set to move to a local church instead will continue to be held at the health department.

The clinic, provided by the state but hosted in the parking lot of the health department at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required and testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis.