35 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke over the weekend

Burke County reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
The new cases brought the total number of COVID-19 cases up to 9,579, according to a Monday media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. That’s up from the 9,544 cases reported Friday.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard had reported Friday 265 active cases of the virus, but that dashboard won’t be updated again until Tuesday.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge said on its COVID-19 dashboard that four people were hospitalized with the virus Monday, compared to three hospitalizations reported Friday. Two of those hospitalized are in the intensive care unit.
While the hospitalizations saw a slight uptick, patients in CHSBR’s virtual hospital dropped to 27 Monday, down from the 33 patients reported Friday, the CHSBR dashboard said.
Statewide, 1,337 new COVID-19 cases were reported for a total of 886,218 cases, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The daily percent positive rate is 5.2%, with 976 hospitalizations and 11,709 deaths.
The total number of presumed recoveries in the state is up to 874,509, NCDHHS said in a Monday report.
Vaccines
Burke County COVID-19 vaccinations are rolling right along with 17,279 people, or 19.1% of the county’s population, at least partially vaccinated and 11,240 people, or 12.4% of the county’s population, completely vaccinated, NCDHHS reported.
Wednesday will mark the first day those in priority Group 4 can be vaccinated. The group includes adults 16-64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness (high risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated, according to information from the county health department.
The remainder of Group 4, which includes other essential workers, can get vaccinated starting April 7.
“We are asking that everyone please be patient and understand that everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine will eventually get one, but it will not happen in a couple weeks,” the health department said in its media briefing Monday. “There is more demand for the vaccine than there is supply to anywhere in the state or nation.”
There are several resources for getting vaccinated in Burke County.
Individuals can call the Community Call Center at 828-358-4454, which is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Burke County Health Department told The News Herald last week that anyone who is homebound and needs a vaccine should call the main health department phone number at 828-764-9150 to discuss their options.
At least two local pharmacies also are offering the vaccine to residents who are in the current priority groups.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine, which is free to all individuals, even those without insurance. Appointments can be made online at https://burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy also has the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (one dose) and the Moderna vaccine (two doses) available, and is accepting vaccination appointments at https://bit.ly/3bPi4cf, but appointments for the next month appeared to be filled up Monday.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
