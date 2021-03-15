35 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke over the weekend

Wednesday will mark the first day those in priority Group 4 can be vaccinated. The group includes adults 16-64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness (high risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated, according to information from the county health department.

The remainder of Group 4, which includes other essential workers, can get vaccinated starting April 7.

“We are asking that everyone please be patient and understand that everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine will eventually get one, but it will not happen in a couple weeks,” the health department said in its media briefing Monday. “There is more demand for the vaccine than there is supply to anywhere in the state or nation.”

There are several resources for getting vaccinated in Burke County.

Individuals can call the Community Call Center at 828-358-4454, which is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Burke County Health Department told The News Herald last week that anyone who is homebound and needs a vaccine should call the main health department phone number at 828-764-9150 to discuss their options.