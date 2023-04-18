WILKESBORO – MerleFest, that awesome, four-day music event in Wilkes County, is all about family.

It was created by a family as a family-friendly gathering of traditional music (and any other kind of music anyone wants to play).

The leader in the entire affair was Arthel “Doc” Watson, one of the few musicians officially designated a national treasure. He and his wife, Rosa Lee, took the lead in putting together a concert to raise money for a special project at Wilkes Community College.

The project was the Garden of the Senses in honor of Doc and Rosa Lee’s son Merle, a fine musician himself, who died way too young in a tractor accident. The garden would be for everyone, including blind people like Doc.

The 1988 concert was supposed to be a small event, a one-and-done deal. By the time Doc, Rosa Lee and their enormous circle of friends and fellow performers were done, the April happening known as MerleFest was born.

It’s been a magnet for thousands of people, a showcase for just about every kind of music imaginable. Many families (couples and singles, too, of course) make MerleFest an annual pilgrimage. Family bands have thrived and members literally grew up at MerleFest, and many musical friends and former band members of Doc and Merle are still there every year keeping the Watson flame of inspiration alive and well.

It’s sad the core of MerleFest’s premier family is gone – Doc, Rosa Lee, Merle and Merle’s son Richard – but their music and musical abilities are certainly not forgotten. For certain, there is more music at MerleFest than anyone can take in in just four days, and there are few words that can adequately describe the almost supernatural quality of all the components of the venues.

This year is MerleFest’s 35th anniversary. It’s bigger than ever with 13 music venues on the WCC campus. Some of the venues are silent on Thursday and Sunday, but they’re all hopping simultaneously on Friday and Saturday. And a couple are for visitors who want to sit and jam and make new friends.

MerleFest is still a fundraiser for Wilkes Community College. It’s not about grandiose buildings and adornments, either. It’s about the students and educational opportunities for everyone – everyone – within the college’s multi-county service area and beyond.

Want to know more? Just go to MerleFest.org. You’ll need to plan your visit. If you don’t have a plan, you’ll probably miss a band or artist you really want to see.

One other thing. MerleFest is on the WCC campus. Don’t you dare get caught smoking, spitting, vaping, drinking alcohol or doing drugs. This is a happy place where people get loud and are liable to break out into dancing at any time. Discord is not allowed at MerleFest.

Actually, there’s no time to get mad or sad. Not at MerleFest.

MerleFest.org has a complete schedule of performances, vendors, parking areas and everything else you need to know about the festival.