4-car crash ends in minor injuries

A crash north of Morganton left several people with minor injuries Thursday afternoon.

Toney Gosnell, of Morganton, was headed south on N.C. 18/U.S. 64 when he rear-ended a Mini Cooper that had stopped to turn left into a convenience store near Piedmont Road around 3:54 p.m., said Troopers R.P. Lambert and J.W. Gouge with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

That crash sent caused the Mini Cooper to turn around in the road, and another car hit it head-on, the troopers said. A third vehicle also hit the Mini Cooper.

The pileup saw the road closed for about an hour, but only minor injuries were reported, the troopers said.

Gosnell was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Chesterfield Fire Rescue, the Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County EMS and Burke REACT all responded to the scene.

