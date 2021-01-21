4 deaths, 49 new cases added to county’s COVID-19 totals

Burke County reported four new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths up to 109.
The individuals who died all were in their 70s and 80s, and all were hospitalized but died from COVID-19-related medical complications, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The deaths came in addition to 49 new cases of the virus, according to another media briefing from the county health department.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind daily media briefings, reported 1,681 active cases out of the 8,040 cases listed on the dashboard.
There were 28 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge on Thursday, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard. Five of those patients were in the intensive care unit.
And across the state, numbers continue to rise, though Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, did say trends seem to be heading downward.
The state reported 7,187 new cases Thursday for a total of 698,099 cases, according to NCDHHS. There have been 8,339 deaths reported and 3,666 people were hospitalized Thursday.
The state’s daily percent positive rate is down to 10.3%. That’s down from the rate of 11.8% reported Wednesday.
In a new partnership announced Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation and NCDHHS said that about $2.5 million in Coronavirus Relief Funding is being sent to local transit agencies across the state to help get those who lack transportation vaccinated.
"Every North Carolinian has a spot and needs to get their shot," said Gov. Roy Cooper in a press release. "As vaccine supply increases, we are deploying every resource to make sure people have access and are not held back by barriers like lack of transportation."
That means local transit authorities, like Greenway Public Transportation, will receive a set amount of funding to offset operating costs associated with transit rides to and from vaccination sites, said a release from NCDHHS.
Those needed transportation assistance from Greenway Public Transportation to get to a vaccine appointment can call 828-464-9444.
In Burke County, residents 65 and older can get signed up for the vaccine by calling the Community Vaccine Call Center at 828-358-4454. The call center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This week, all of the available appointments were filled by Wednesday at around 3 p.m., according to a post on the CHSBR Facebook page.
Local health leaders are asking the public to be patient as they wait to get more doses of the vaccine.
“We are asking that everyone please be patient and understand that everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine will eventually get one, but it will not happen in a couple weeks,” the county health department said in its Thursday media briefing. “There is more demand for the vaccine than there is supply to anywhere in the state or nation.”
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
