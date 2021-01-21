4 deaths, 49 new cases added to county’s COVID-19 totals

Burke County reported four new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths up to 109.

The individuals who died all were in their 70s and 80s, and all were hospitalized but died from COVID-19-related medical complications, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”

The deaths came in addition to 49 new cases of the virus, according to another media briefing from the county health department.

The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind daily media briefings, reported 1,681 active cases out of the 8,040 cases listed on the dashboard.