40 cases reported over the weekend, active cases down again

Burke County added 40 new cases of COVID-19 to its total over the weekend, and active cases continued to drop in the county.
The new cases of COVID-19 brought the total up to 16,242, according to a Monday media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. But active cases dropped by 20, bringing the number of people currently infected with COVID-19 in the county down to 172, the briefing said.
Burke also saw its positivity rate come down slightly Monday for a rate of 5.26%, the briefing said. On Friday, the positivity rate was 5.99%. There were no significant spikes in any particular age groups, the briefing said.
The health department is continuing to experience issues with its online COVID-19 dashboard. UNC Health Blue Ridge, which also maintains a dashboard for COVID-19, has dropped to only updating its dashboard on Wednesdays.
Statewide, 1,103 new cases were reported Monday, with a 5.1% daily percent positive rate and 1,040 people in the hospital, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Health officials continue to urge the public to get vaccinated. While the state has seen 69% of people 12 years old and older get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Burke County has only seen 52% of its population of those 12 and older get vaccinated, NCDHHS data showed.
The Pfizer vaccine has now been authorized for emergency use in children 5-11 years old, and NCDHHS will be hosting a town hall tonight from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine in children.
WBTV anchor Molly Grantham will moderate the conversation between NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and Dr. Rasheeda Monroe, the medical director of Primary Care Pediatrics at WakeMed.
People can dial into the event by calling 855-756-7520 and using the extension 76807#. Livestreams of the discussion can also be viewed on the following social media sites:
- Facebook: facebook.com/ncdhhs
- Twitter: twitter.com/ncdhhs
- YouTube: youtube.com/user/ncdhhs
For those looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19, several opportunities are on the horizon in Burke County.
NCDHHS, StarMed Healthcare, Healthier Together and St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church have all partnered with the Burke County Health Department for a six-week, family-focused vaccine clinic at the church.
The clinics will be held in Murray Hall at the church at 728 W. Union St. in Morganton. Clinics will be held Wednesday through Friday from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first clinic at St. Charles was Saturday, and the last clinic is slated for Dec. 18, the county health department said.
First, second, third and booster doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all will be offered at the St. Charles clinic, and the clinic will be able to vaccinate children ages 5-11 so long as a parent or guardian is present.
Spanish, American Sign Language and Hmong interpreters all will be on site for the clinics. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred and can be scheduled at bit.ly/3BJxwAA.
The county health department also will be hosting clinics later this month at its office.
Clinics will be held Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with first, second, third and booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all available. Chae Moore, public information officer for the county health department, said these clinics will only be for those 12 years old and older.
Walk-ins also will be accepted at those clinics, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 828-764-9150. Those who have already set an appointment for December but would like to get their appointment date moved up can call the same number to have their appointments rescheduled.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.
