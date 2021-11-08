40 cases reported over the weekend, active cases down again

Other vaccine locations

For those who can’t make it to the vaccine clinics throughout the month, here are some other locations offering COVID-19 vaccines around Burke County:

Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.

CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.

Appalachian Medical Health and Wellness PLLC at 306A S. Main St. in Drexel has doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available when supplies allows. Call 828-544-5317 to schedule an appointment.

Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.

Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit tablerockrx.com to make an appointment. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 828-438-9355. The pharmacy now is vaccinating children ages 5-11. Walk-ins also are being accepted.

East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.

Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.

Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.

Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.

Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.

Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.

High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Springs — Call 828-874-2061.

High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.

Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.

Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.

Mountain View Pediatrics' Morganton office at 100 Medical Heights Drive is offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for anyone who is eligible. Make an appointment by calling 828-433-7821.