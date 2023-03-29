Dwight Winters and Josh Baker may not have slept much between Thursday and Saturday evenings last week, but they did run — 48 miles to be exact.

Winters and Baker, who have been running friends and training partners for nearly 15 years, took on the 4x4x48 challenge last week to benefit New Dimensions Charter School. The 4x4x48 challenge is a two-day fitness challenge in which participants complete 12 four-mile runs at four-hour intervals for a total of 48 miles in 48 hours.

“David Goggins, he’s a former navy seal, he did this challenge a few years ago,” said Baker moments before the final run at 7 p.m. on Friday. “It’s just to get people motivated for fitness, get people in the mentality of mentally and physically being fit.”

Physical fitness because Baker and Winters ran the equivalent of nearly two marathons during the challenge. Mental because it required them to stay hydrated and nourished for two straight days while pushing the limits of their endurance on next to no sleep.

“I feels like it’s a big sleep deprivation thing,” Baker said. “You’re running four miles and then, within four hours, you have to run four miles again.”

That doesn’t mean he got a four-hour break between legs.

“That’s the thing people don’t realize is, as soon as you start that first run, the clock’s ticking,” he said. “I’ve not slept since … I think I got maybe an hour, hour and a half in between the 3 a.m. and the 7 a.m. this morning.”

For Baker, it’s all about the trade offs. Figuring out exactly what he needs to keep him going for the full two days.

“The hardest part is balancing sleep and taking care of your body nutrition-wise,” he said. “You have to weigh the options. Do I go in and go immediately to bed or do I stay up and stretch a little bit, eat something and then not sleep because I’ve lost my time?”

Winters and Baker took on the challenge to benefit New Dimensions Charter School and, so far, they have raised $1,200.

“We have a GoFundMe account,” Baker said. “It’s on Facebook. Every post we do we add the link to it. I leave it up for a while just to let people see it and let people know they can still donate.”

The money will go toward the school’s athletic programs. Baker, who volunteers at the school as a coach, said the programs and facilities can really use the infusion of extra cash.

“I thought it’d be something good to do,” he said. “They need a lot of renovations for sports and uniforms and equipment and things, just try to give Coach Brooks everything we can … I’m excited to help them out.”

Winters and Baker were rarely alone throughout the 48-hour endurance test. At least one friend or family member ran with the pair for most of their runs.

‘We’ve been telling people, ‘If you can’t run the whole thing, run what you can just to give us some moral support and motivation,’” Baker said.

New Dimensions P.E. Teacher Michael Brooks and several of his students joined Baker and Winters for the first leg of the challenge at 3 p.m. on Thursday. That night, during what Winters said were the most difficult legs of the challenge, Jason Hoyle joined them for the Thursday 11 p.m. and Friday 3 a.m. legs.

“Which is a big deal,” he said. “That’s when you’re just miserable dude.”

Winters said the challenge has left him exhausted, but he feels blessed to be able to support the school in this way.

“My heart is so full of gratitude right now,” he said. “I’m grateful for the health and the ability to do this. I’m grateful for the support we’ve had … I’m grateful for my family because I haven’t been worth anything these past two days. And most of all, grateful for the people who have donated to New Dimensions.”

To donate to New Dimensions via Josh Baker and Dwight Winters’ 4x4x48 challenge, visit https://rb.gy/d19lxg.