50 Years Ago in Burke County

Thunderstorm does damage in Burke (Monday, May 28, 1973)

Due to high waters at the Linville Boat Dock area, six families had evacuated their homes at 11:40 a.m. today.

The dock is located where the Linville River runes into Lake James. Marshall Williams, who lives near the dock, owned by his brother, reported that the area was flooded, with the water still rising. He said six families had already moved out of their flooded homes. He noted that water was coming into the store building at the dock, and that 12-14 inches was covering the ground floor. The water level rose 12 inches in three hours. He joked that someone should call President Nixon “to see if he could shut off the watergates.”

Additional storm damage in Burke County was reported by Duke Power Company. E.D. Workman, Duke Power manager, said two transformers burned out at the sub-station on US 70W beyond Inmont Corporation at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday. He said two crews from Charlotte were on scene installing portable emergency equipment and were expected to restore power by early afternoon.

The city of Morganton also experienced power outages. Grace Hospital was without power for 2-3 hours. A pine tree was blown across power lines at Broughton Hospital next to Sterling Street. The tree was removed this morning and power restored to the hospital. Approximately 1,200 Southern Bell Telephone customers were without phone service this morning.

Broughton patients to enjoy cultural events (Tuesday, May 29, 1973)

Something exciting is happening to Broughton Hospital’s patients.

Residents in the community are bringing recreational and cultural events to the hospital. In recent weeks, hospital patients have enjoyed a ballet performed by students of the Muriel Sharp School. The Joy Incorporated Singers from Charlotte, who specialize in patriotic songs, performed a concert, and students in the School of Drama at the North Carolina School of the Arts presented a play called, “Dark of the Moon.”

“This trend toward community involvement is helping to resocialize our residents,” said Inga Warrick, director of rehabilitation services at Broughton. “We need more of this kind of entertainment that has therapeutic value.”

Future events scheduled include a dance recital performed by students in Mrs. David Beck’s Ballet School and a field day for all patients June 6.

Company celebrates 10th anniversary (Tuesday, May 29, 1973)

Southern Devices celebrated its 10th anniversary this month with a special event at the Morganton plant, which was established in 1963.

Approximately 500 employees, their families and friends from all four Southern Devices plants in Morganton, Taylorsville, Laurel Springs and West Jefferson attended the celebration, which included the annual craft and hobby fair for employees, presentation of 10-year awards, remarks made by Harvey Kram, president of Southern Devices, and plant tours.

Southern Devices is a subsidiary of the 50-year-old Leviton Manufacturing Company. Kram noted that in the last decades, Southern Devices has grown to become one-third the size of Leviton.

“The people working together is what makes it really nice here, and it also offers insight for the future,” Kram said.

Student featured on television program (Thursday, May 31, 1973)

Charles B. Gallagher, a rising junior at Valdese High School, recently showcased his singing talents on the syndicated television program “Listen America.”

The program, recorded under the auspices of the Baptist State Convention, is scheduled to air in this area soon, hopefully on WMNC.

Although Gallagher’s interest in religious music ranges from contemporary to gospel to classical, he chose to present a selection of music from Handel’s “Messiah” for the broadcast. Programming called for several contemporary gospel songs, however, and he agreed to perform the requested numbers. He was accompanied by Wade A. Massengill, minister of music at First Baptist Church of Valdese and Gallagher’s voice teacher.

Gallagher is well-known in this area for performing solos for churches, weddings and civic groups. He is a member of the Czerny Music Club of Valdese.

Exchange student honored (Thursday, May 31, 1973)

Juan Carlos Sandoval of Penco, Chile, who has been the American Field Service foreign exchange student in Morganton during the past year, was honored at a farewell party by the Morganton AFS chapter Tuesday evening at the home of Dr. and Mrs. B.D. Hairfield. Mrs. Hairfield is the social chair of the chapter.

Mrs. Robert Byrd, chapter president, presented gifts to Sandoval and also to David Simpson, who has acted as Sandoval’s “host brother” during the year.

Sandoval has attended Morganton High School during the 1972-73 year and will be a member of the graduating class this week. He is the eighth AFS student to come to Morganton, but the first from South America. He has been staying with Mr. and Mrs. L.S. Inscoe. He will leave Morganton June 30 and will take a bus tour before returning to Chile.