50 Years Ago in Burke County

This represents an increase of 48.3 % from the 1960 report of 9,186.

Hospital board adds physicians

Dr. Hugh Hemmings and Dr. T.R. Nichols have been elected to Grace Hospital’s board of trustees.

Both were elected to one-year terms during the board’s annual meeting.

Last March, the board revised its bylaws so the president or the vice president, or both, of the hospital’s medical-dental staff may be elected to full membership.

Four generations

There are now four generations to carry on the family name of the E.J. Clontz family. Mr. and Mrs. Clontz make their home in Oak Hill and for a long time, he had a shoe repair shop in Morganton. Now semi-retired, he has a similar shop in Glen Alpine. E.J. Clontz recently has his photo taken for The News Herald with his son, Norvin E. Clontz; his grandson, Norvin A. Clontz; and his great-grandson, Norvin A. Clontz II.

